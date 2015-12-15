Seaport Global & Blaylock Van form Strategic Partnership

Blaylock Van, the oldest African American owned Banking Firm in the U.S., Joins forces with Seaport Global, Institutional Sales & Trading Leader

NEW YORK & OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seaport Global Holdings LLC and Blaylock Van LLC announce the formation of a strategic partnership. Seaport Global made an investment in Blaylock Van, the oldest continuously operating African American owned banking firm in the United States. Deal terms were not disclosed.

Seaport Global is an independent credit sales and trading powerhouse with broad, global reach to institutional investors. Blaylock Van is an investment bank and financial services firm offering top-tier investment banking solutions including corporate debt and equity underwriting, sales and trading, and municipal finance. Blaylock Van’s range of clients includes Fortune 500, mid and small-cap companies.

Eric Van Standifer, Founder and CEO of Blaylock Van, said “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Seaport Global. Their outstanding global platform will enhance Blaylock Van’s commitment to service our clients and further our goal to establish and grow opportunities for minorities. While the business growth prospects are strong, we are equally as excited that Seaport Global shares our focus on strengthening the minority community.”

Michael J. Meyer, the Seaport Global Partner overseeing the partnership, said “I have known and respected Ron Blaylock for over 30 years and I have come to know Eric Standifer, CEO of Blaylock Van, very well. I believe that Blaylock Van offers the best fit for a partnership with Seaport Global based on their significant success and commitment to minority inclusion.”

Meyer continued, “Seaport Global is committed to growing opportunities for minorities in the financial services industry and we see this as a tremendous platform to accomplish this goal. The partnership will expand the services offered by Blaylock Van to their clients as well as provide Seaport Global clients with more opportunities to transact with a minority owned broker dealer.”

Seaport Global Holdings LLC is a leading capital markets firm, providing robust sales, trading and research services and the resources of a full-service investment bank. Seaport Global combines its extensive knowledge, solid relationships and deep distribution platform to serve its clients’ most unique business requirements. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices across the US and Europe. Visit www.seaportglobal.com to learn more.

Blaylock Van, LLC (“BV”) is an African American-owned investment banking and financial services company, providing personalized service for each client’s unique needs and financial goals. Their clients include corporations, municipalities, investment managers, pension funds, and family offices. BV assists Fortune 500 companies as well as new startups, paving the way for their clients’ success. As one of the foremost African American investment banking and financial services companies, BV is committed to providing world class advice and execution capability and is vested in the success of its clients. Blaylock Van’s dual headquarters are in New York City and Oakland, California. Visit www.brv-llc.com to learn more.

