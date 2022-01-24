Second Annual Poster Gladiator Battle Returns to the 59th Design Automation Conference

Sixteen Gladiator finalists across industry and academia selected to battle as they pitch their innovations to a discerning panel of expert judges and the audience!

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#59thDAC–The Design Automation Conference (DAC) founded in 1964, is recognized as the longest-running and largest event focused on research and technology for the design and the design automation of electronic chips to systems. The Poster Gladiator competition was added to the DAC program in 2021 and recognizes the hard work and preparation the poster submitters have completed as part of the Engineering Track. The competition is held daily at the DAC Pavilion, and each Poster Gladiator finalist presents his or her submitted and approved poster presentation in a speed round. Finalists present in front of the Pavilion audience and a panel of expert industry judges. Both the audience and judges will determine the fate of each gladiator and decide the winner.

Poster gladiators will be judged on the following criteria:

Engineering Tracks reviewer scores

Originality and creativity of the work being presented

Clarity and writing style

Impact of the gladiator’s ideas and work

Daily Gladiator Battles start Monday, June 11 – Wednesday, June 13 from 4:30 – 5:30 P.M PDT with the winner being announced on Wednesday after the final battle.

The conference is recognized as the event that attracts the entire system design and development ecosystem from academia, research, government, and industry. The event’s unique importance comes from the combination of a technically strong research track conference along with an exhibition of industry vendors. The program offers outstanding training and education opportunities for hardware and software designers, researchers, software developers, IT engineers and software tool vendors who attend. Advance registration, which offers attendees substantial discounts, is open now until June 10, 2022.

Registration for the I Love DAC complimentary three-day pass – sponsored by Cliosoft, Empyrean and Menta – is open now. Check out the conference program for more information on the Research Track, Engineering Track, and other sessions at the 59th DAC.

The 59th DAC will be an in-person event held at Moscone West Center in San Francisco, CA, from July 10–14, 2022. The event is co-located with SEMICON West 2022, which is being held at Moscone North and South halls. In addition, DAC attendees will also have access to attend the SEMICON West expo hall being held at Moscone South.

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design and design automation of electronic chips to systems. A diverse worldwide community representing more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives to researchers and academicians from leading universities. More than 125 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies, and technologies. The conference offers outstanding educational training and networking opportunities for both the academic and industry communities. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area with approximately 170 of the leading and emerging EDA, intellectual property (IP), AI, Cloud and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery’s Special Interest Group on Design Automation (ACM SIGDA), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineer’s Council on Electronic Design Automation (IEEE CEDA).

