SELLAS Life Sciences to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 15th

NEW YORK, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced that Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD. h.c, President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SELLAS management, please contact your JMP Securities representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, GPS, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the WT1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination with other therapies to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. The Company is also developing GFH009, a small molecule, highly selective CDK9 inhibitor, which is licensed from GenFleet Therapeutics (Shanghai), Inc., for all therapeutic and diagnostic uses in the world outside of Greater China.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

