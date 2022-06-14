Seng Fong Holdings Berhad Launches Prospectus for Main Market IPO

KUALA LUMPUR, Jun 14, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, a rubber processor producing and trading Standard Malaysia Rubber and premium grade block rubber. Block rubbers produced are sold directly to end-user customers and international rubber traders, majority of which are tyre manufacturers. Seng Fong is enroute to a listing on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad and is pleased to announce the launch of the Company’s prospectus for the initial public offering (IPO).

Seng Fong’s IPO involves the issuance of 160.87 million ordinary shares or 31.0% of the Company’s enlarged number of issued shares comprising a public issue of 90.81 million shares and an offer for sale of 70.06 million shares. The issued shares will be made available for application in the following manner:

Retail offering of 42.20 million shares representing 8.1% of enlarged number of issued shares will be made available in the following manner:

– 25.95 million shares representing 5.0% of enlarged number of issued shares will be made available for application by the Malaysian public (via balloting), of which 50% will be set aside for bumiputera investors including individuals, companies, societies, co-operatives and institutions

– 16.25 million shares representing 3.1% of enlarged number of issued shares reserved for application by eligible persons

Institutional offering of 118.67 million shares representing 22.9% of enlarged number of issued shares will be made available in the following manner:

– 64.87 million shares by way of private placement to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry

– 53.80 million shares by way of private placement to other institutional and selected investors

Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai said, “Our immediate objectives from the listing are to optimise production by increasing our total annual capacity through the hiring of additional workers for a second working shift and implementing the ESG initiatives to make our business to be more sustainable.

“We intend to use part of the proceeds raised the IPO to fund our working capital requirements to expand annual production capacity to 166,000 metric tonnes by 2023 from the current capacity of 142,000 metric tonnes. To further our ESG initiatives, we are also using proceeds raised from the IPO to repay bank borrowings that we have used to install two solar systems that will help reduce overall electricity expenses.”

“We are also allocating proceeds raised from the IPO for the installation of two biomass system using wood chips and replacing diesel to reduce overall fuel costs for our factories. We estimate that the use of the solar systems will result in savings of RM2.6 million while the biomass system will help us save RM3.5 million. On top of the cost saving, the use of renewable energy to reduce electricity and fuel consumption is in line with our emphasis on having sustainable business operations and the need to conserve the environment.”

“Building on our solid fundamentals and business reputation, we intend to recommend at least 50% of our annual net profit as dividend to shareholders subject to the approval of the Board of Directors and shareholders.”

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of HLIB, Ms. Lee Jim Leng said, “Today marks a milestone for Seng Fong Holdings as the company embarks on a new chapter from a journey that began in 1986 when Mr. Er Hock Lai and his brothers founded the business to process rubber for the domestic market.

We believe that Seng Fong Holdings will be able to leverage on this IPO to attain their immediate objectives while enhancing its presence in the international market for rubber processing.”

Almost all of Seng Fong’s revenue is derived from sales to international customers for FYE2019 to FYE2021. For the nine months ended 31 March 2022, Seng Fong posted RM662.43 million of revenue with gross profit of RM61.74 million and profit after tax of RM31.32 million.

Seng Fong Holdings Bhd: http://sengfongholdings.com/

