Sentient Jet Announces Breakthrough in Digital Innovation With ‘Auto Text-to-Book’

Simplifying the booking process for its jet card owners, text-to-book revolutionizes the private aviation industry

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentient Jet, inventor of the private jet card and an industry pioneer, announces the company’s newest digital innovation: automated text-to-book, further simplifying the digital transaction process and providing its card owners a more thoughtful way to fly. With this digital advancement, card owners have quoting and booking capabilities via text, alleviating the need for human contact entirely. With user-authenticated, automated, Artificial Intelligence-like interaction, internal and external users can quote and book a flight in less than 60 seconds. This automation removes significant downtime from the booking process and continues to show how Sentient Jet systematizes both interactions and workflow to progress as an innovator and leader in the digital aviation space. It’s also a significant bridge to Sentient Jet’s proprietary workflow and booking systems.

This newest innovation helps to facilitate and ease the complex private aviation navigation process and organically integrates into Jet Card Owners day-to-day routines without the need for additional installs. Reinforcing simplistic digital, friction-free technology to enhance the customer journey remains a top priority and key differentiator for the brand as they evolve further within the digital sphere.

As evidenced by the company’s mobile bookings, Sentient Jet card owners have already embraced digital transactions. Since its launch, Sentient Jet’s recently updated mobile application has seen nearly $300MM in total flights booked through the application, and, in addition, there continues to be unique paths to upgrades and various automated service layers that align seamlessly with the world-class service interactions of Sentient Jet’s senior client management teams.

As card owners continue to embrace mobile and the need for more straightforward transactions increase, Sentient Jet moves further into the digital space by rolling out auto text-to-book. A private aviation industry first, auto text-to-book allows card owners access to Sentient Jet’s smart and secure electronic service team where they can book travel to and from anywhere in the world from the messaging application on their smartphone. This innovation is a turning point in the company’s digital journey and across the industry as it provides its card owners an even more straightforward way to transact.

As the only tool of this kind in the private aviation space, Sentient’s unique text-to-book feature boasts unmatched features like instant pricing and clear AI prompted navigation and is scheduled to launch by Summer of 2022.

“We’re big believers in the future of ‘text-based commerce’ and are working to pave the way to introduce more AI-like interactions into the travel industry. This new way of booking is a real innovation in an already incredibly dynamic and complex market. Sentient Jet is streamlining the process in such a way that it puts the control in the users’ hands. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of a new chapter in the history of private aviation technology,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet.

How it works:

Sentient’s smart electronic service team will guide you through a series of simple prompts, collect your necessary trip information, and present you with quote options to confirm the trip of your choice. Confirmation takes less than 30 seconds, and you’re done!

Visit Sentient Jet’s auto text-to-book how-to guide linked here.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 and now an integral part of Directional Aviation, Sentient Jet is one of the leading private aviation companies in the country. The Sentient Jet Card Program offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs with industry-leading value. Sentient Jet is known for outstanding service and a commitment to safety programs, including the industry’s first and only Independent Safety Advisory Board. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

