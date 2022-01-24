SentinelOne Unveils Skylight to Power Machine-Speed XDR

Skylight Unifies Enterprise Security Data for Autonomous Context and Action

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SentinelOne (NYSE: S), an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today unveiled SentinelOne Skylight. Skylight unifies security and enterprise data in a singular view for understanding and autonomous action. Skylight provides full data visibility, ingestion, and storage capabilities, integrating SentinelOne and third-party data within SentinelOne Storylines. With data and context in one place – beyond the endpoint – security teams are empowered to make better decisions, automate workflows, and derive more value from existing technology and security tools. An evolution of the Singularity XDR platform, Skylight delivers on SentinelOne’s commitment to a holistic approach to cybersecurity, arming security teams with the power of machine-speed technology.

Building upon DataSet’s ability to ingest, correlate, search, and action data from any source, SentinelOne Skylight enables security teams to observe and hunt across all security events for increased efficiency. Unlike traditional SIEMs, which require manual scripting and continuous schema adjustments, Skylight makes data classification and ingestion simple. Singularity XDR seamlessly ingests data from any source, including third-party endpoints, clouds, containers, IoT devices, and more. Analysts no longer need to understand how data is structured or queried to action and respond in real-time.

“As a long-standing SentinelOne customer, we’re thrilled with the evolution that Skylight brings to the Singularity XDR platform – specifically for SecOps teams to increase visibility and observability,” said Gopal Padinjaruveetil, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Skylight drives proactive hunting and reduces dwell time across our entire attack surface. SentinelOne’s innovation continuously elevates our experience – our queries are faster, more flexible, and more powerful without adding any overhead. The opportunity to leverage SentinelOne’s data expertise with any type of security data moving forward is incredibly exciting.”

“Skylight ushers organizations into the era of XDR,” said Yonni Shelmerdine, Vice President of XDR Products, SentinelOne. “Alleviating the burdens of legacy SIEM products, Skylight delivers security teams newfound context and correlation across third-party data to autonomously prevent, detect, and respond to cyberattacks.”

Skylight leverages SentinelOne’s Storyline and STAR technology to deliver contextualized data that empowers analysts to swiftly triage, investigate, and respond to suspicious and malicious activity. Storylines are continuously updated in real-time as new telemetry data is ingested, providing a complete picture of activity across the entire enterprise. Analysts can understand the full story of what happened and respond to and remediate security issues with a single, unified workflow – saving valuable time.

