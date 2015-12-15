SES Appoints Kyle Pilkington as Chief Legal Officer

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced the appointment of Kyle Pilkington to the position of Chief Legal Officer, effective July 1, 2022. Pilkington, who was previously VP, Legal, is based in the United States and replaces Joanne Ban on the company’s Executive Team. Ban is retiring from the position due to health reasons but will continue to serve SES as an advisor to the CEO.

SES Founder & CEO, Qichao Hu said: “I am pleased to welcome Kyle to SES’s Executive Team. He brings a wealth of global experience particularly in securities laws matters and the effective oversight of legal, governance and regulatory matters and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company. We also thank Joanne for all the valuable contributions over the past few years and wish her speedy recovery and great health.”

Pilkington has an accomplished career advising public and private companies in the United States and internationally on a wide variety of transactions and other corporate matters. Prior to joining SES, Pilkington served as Associate General Counsel at International Game Technology, where he was responsible for securities and corporate governance matters. Before that, Pilkington spent 14 years in private practice at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, Baker McKenzie and Sullivan & Cromwell in New York, Sydney and Singapore, specializing in cross-border transactions, securities law and capital markets transactions. Pilkington holds a J.D. from the University of Chicago and a B.A. in economics from Middlebury College.

About SES

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as Solid Energy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul. To learn more about SES, please visit: ses.ai/investors/

