Seven Hills Realty Trust Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, July 28th

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN), today announced that it will issue a press release containing its second quarter 2022 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. On Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President Tom Lorenzini and Chief Financial Officer Doug Lanois will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (866) 739-7850. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-6592. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 8396123.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.sevnreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group (Nasdaq: RMR), a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $37 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.



No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Contacts

Kevin Barry, Director, Investor Relations



(617) 658-0776



www.sevnreit.com