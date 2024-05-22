SGH Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

9th Consecutive Quarter of Year-over-Year Revenue Growth

Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire Stratus Technologies to Expand High-Availability, Fault-Tolerant Solutions for Data Center and Edge Markets

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SGH #FinancialResults–SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SGH” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Per share measures for all periods reflect the effect of the February 2022 two-for-one share split.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Announced entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Stratus Technologies



(see separate press release issued on June 29, 2022 for details)

(see separate press release issued on June 29, 2022 for details) Net sales of $463 million, up 6% versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP gross margin of 24.7%, up 540 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin of 25.7%, up 380 basis points versus the year-ago quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.44 versus GAAP loss per share of $(0.15) in the year-ago quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.87, up 24% versus the year-ago quarter

Repurchased ~450 thousand shares for $10.2 million in cash

YTD Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $1.38 billion, up 34% versus the year-ago period

GAAP gross margin of 25.3%, up 690 basis points versus the year-ago period

Non-GAAP gross margin of 26.3%, up 610 basis points versus the year-ago period

GAAP EPS of $0.84 versus GAAP EPS of $0.01 for the year-ago period

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.81, up 85% versus the year-ago period

“I am extremely proud of our team’s execution in Q3 in the midst of the macro-economic headwinds that all companies are facing,” commented CEO Mark Adams. “We achieved strong financial results, with our ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, coupled with strong gross margins and EPS, both of which exceeded our third quarter guidance.”

The Company also announced its entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Stratus Technologies, a leader in high-availability, fault-tolerant systems and software in the data center and at the Edge.

“Today, we are taking another important step in our transformation with the announcement of our entry into a definitive agreement to acquire Stratus Technologies, a global leader in simplified, protected, and autonomous computing solutions in the data center and at the Edge,” continued Mr. Adams. “Following the close of the transaction, expected to occur in the second half of calendar 2022, Stratus will operate as part of SGH’s Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS) business line. We are excited to welcome the Stratus team to SGH as we continue to expand our capabilities with their high-availability, fault-tolerant computing platforms, software and services.”

Quarterly Financial Results

GAAP (1) Non-GAAP (2) (in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY21 Q3 FY22 Q2 FY22 Q3 FY21 Net sales $ 462.5 $ 449.2 $ 437.7 $ 462.5 $ 449.2 $ 437.7 Gross profit 114.5 112.7 84.5 118.9 116.9 95.7 Operating income 35.3 16.8 2.9 54.3 57.4 43.3 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH 24.1 2.5 (7.2 ) 45.9 47.6 35.5 Diluted earnings (loss) per share (3) $ 0.44 $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.87 $ 0.70

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. (2) Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities. Further information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures is included within this press release. (3) Diluted earnings (loss) per share reflect the impact of the share dividend paid in February 2022.

Business Outlook

As of June 29, 2022, SGH is providing the following financial outlook for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022:

GAAP



Outlook Adjustments Non-GAAP



Outlook Net sales $420 to $460 million — $420 to $460 million Gross margin 22.5% to 24.5% 1% (A) 23.5% to 25.5% Diluted earnings per share $0.22 +/- $.10 $0.43 (A)(B)(C) $0.65 +/- $.10 Diluted shares 55 million (2) million 53 million Non-GAAP adjustments: (in millions) (A) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in cost of sales $ 5 (B) Share-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles included in R&D and SG&A 12 (C) Amortization of debt discount and other costs 5 $ 22

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

SGH will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 fiscal 2022 results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Interested parties may access the call by dialing +1-844-200-6205 in the U.S. or +1-929-526-1599 from international locations using access code 421527. The webcast link is located on the SGH Investor Relations section of our website at https://sghcorp.com. We will also post the presentation to our website prior to the call.

Shortly after the conclusion of the conference call, a replay of the audio webcast will be available on the SGH Investor Relations website for approximately seven days.

Use of Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain, “forward-looking statements,” including, among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SGH (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SGH’s industries and markets. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and preliminary assumptions that are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside SGH’s control, including, among others: inability to obtain or delays in obtaining all regulatory approvals and otherwise completing all steps required to close on the acquisition of Stratus; issues, delays or complications in completing the acquisition of Stratus; global business and economic conditions and growth trends in technology industries, our customer markets and various geographic regions; uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or our supply chain as a result of COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products and additional capacity; acquisitions of companies or technologies, the failure to successfully integrate and operate them, or customers’ negative reactions to them; limitations on or changes in the availability of supply of materials and components; fluctuations in material costs; the temporary or volatile nature of pricing trends in memory or elsewhere; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; the inability to maintain or expand government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SGH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which include SGH’s most recent reports on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, including SGH’s future filings.

Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings do not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SGH to be materially different from our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SGH does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Statement Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

SGH management uses non-GAAP measures to supplement SGH’s financial results under GAAP. Management uses these measures to analyze its operations and make decisions as to future operational plans, and believes that this supplemental non-GAAP information is useful to investors in analyzing and assessing the Company’s past and future operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain items, such as share-based compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (consisting of amortization of developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks/trade names and backlog acquired in connection with business combinations), acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, (gains) losses from changes in currency exchange rates, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of debt discount and other costs and other infrequent or unusual items. While amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded, the revenues from acquired companies is reflected in our non-GAAP measures and these intangible assets contribute to revenue generation. Management believes the presentation of operating results that exclude certain items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of the Company’s core operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods. Management also uses adjusted EBITDA, which represents GAAP net income (loss), adjusted for net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related inventory adjustments, acquisition-related expenses, restructure charges and integration expenses, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, COVID-19 expenses and other infrequent or unusual items.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, as they exclude important information about our financial results, as noted above. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity. Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” tables below.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH

At SGH, our companies are united by a drive to raise the bar, execute with discipline and focus on what’s next for the technologies that support and advance the world. Across computing, memory and LED lighting solutions, we build long-term strategic partnerships with our customers.

Backed by a proven leadership team, we operate with excellence around the globe while unlocking new avenues of growth for our business and industry.

Learn more about us at SGHcorp.com.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 27,

2022 Feb 25,

2022 May 28,

2021 May 27,

2022 May 28,

2021 Net sales: Memory Solutions $ 265,850 $ 260,081 $ 240,116 $ 765,332 $ 684,537 Intelligent Platform Solutions 95,345 82,257 95,857 296,256 247,141 LED Solutions 101,345 106,833 101,755 320,067 101,755 Total net sales 462,540 449,171 437,728 1,381,655 1,033,433 Cost of sales 348,077 336,458 353,241 1,032,278 842,847 Gross profit 114,463 112,713 84,487 349,377 190,586 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,298 18,794 16,718 56,749 32,534 Selling, general and administrative 58,732 53,114 48,475 164,396 118,195 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 124 24,000 16,400 41,324 16,400 Total operating expenses 79,154 95,908 81,593 262,469 167,129 Operating income 35,309 16,805 2,894 86,908 23,457 Non-operating (income) expense: Interest expense, net 5,110 4,462 5,049 14,678 12,568 Other non-operating (income) expense 550 1,785 489 3,570 1,187 Total non-operating (income) expense 5,660 6,247 5,538 18,248 13,755 Income (loss) before taxes 29,649 10,558 (2,644 ) 68,660 9,702 Income tax provision 5,154 7,586 4,010 20,495 8,485 Net income (loss) 24,495 2,972 (6,654 ) 48,165 1,217 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 382 514 557 1,567 557 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 24,113 $ 2,458 $ (7,211 ) $ 46,598 $ 660 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.05 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.94 $ 0.01 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.01 Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 50,095 49,522 48,071 49,543 48,542 Diluted 54,998 57,636 48,071 55,756 51,167

Earnings per share and shares used in per share calculations reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 27,

2022 Feb 25,

2022 May 28,

2021 May 27,

2022 May 28,

2021 GAAP gross profit $ 114,463 $ 112,713 $ 84,487 $ 349,377 $ 190,586 Share-based compensation expense 1,724 1,648 1,166 5,103 2,807 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 2,696 2,582 2,937 8,374 4,231 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 7,090 — 7,090 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 118,883 $ 116,943 $ 95,680 $ 362,854 $ 209,059 GAAP operating expenses $ 79,154 $ 95,908 $ 81,593 $ 262,469 $ 167,129 Share-based compensation expense (8,823 ) (8,325 ) (7,215 ) (25,192 ) (22,060 ) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (3,247 ) (3,247 ) (3,247 ) (9,741 ) (8,780 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (124 ) (24,000 ) (16,400 ) (41,324 ) (16,400 ) Other (2,349 ) (828 ) (2,356 ) (4,215 ) (5,037 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 64,611 $ 59,508 $ 52,375 $ 181,997 $ 114,852 GAAP operating income $ 35,309 $ 16,805 $ 2,894 $ 86,908 $ 23,457 Share-based compensation expense 10,547 9,973 8,381 30,295 24,867 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,943 5,829 6,184 18,115 13,011 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 7,090 — 7,090 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 124 24,000 16,400 41,324 16,400 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Other 2,349 828 2,356 4,215 5,037 Non-GAAP operating income $ 54,272 $ 57,435 $ 43,305 $ 180,857 $ 94,207 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 24,113 $ 2,458 $ (7,211 ) $ 46,598 $ 660 Share-based compensation expense 10,547 9,973 8,381 30,295 24,867 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 5,943 5,829 6,184 18,115 13,011 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 7,090 — 7,090 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 124 24,000 16,400 41,324 16,400 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 3,358 Amortization of debt discount and other costs 2,705 2,296 2,088 7,211 6,247 Foreign currency (gains) losses 641 1,408 994 3,516 1,195 Other 2,349 1,481 2,356 4,868 5,037 Estimated tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments (513 ) 126 (768 ) (2,139 ) (788 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to SGH $ 45,909 $ 47,571 $ 35,514 $ 149,788 $ 77,077

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 27,

2022 Feb 25,

2022 May 28,

2021 May 27,

2022 May 28,

2021 Weighted-average shares outstanding – Diluted: GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 54,998 57,636 48,071 55,756 51,167 Adjustment for capped calls (2,063 ) (2,759 ) 2,961 (2,468 ) (618 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares outstanding 52,935 54,877 51,032 53,288 50,549 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.44 $ 0.04 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.01 Effect of above adjustments 0.43 0.83 0.85 1.97 1.51 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.87 $ 0.87 $ 0.70 $ 2.81 $ 1.52 Net income (loss) attributable to SGH $ 24,113 $ 2,458 $ (7,211 ) $ 46,598 $ 660 Interest expense, net 5,110 4,462 5,049 14,678 12,568 Income tax provision 5,154 7,586 4,010 20,495 8,485 Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,571 16,077 15,308 48,461 32,468 Share-based compensation expense 10,547 9,973 8,381 30,295 24,867 Flow-through of inventory step up — — 7,090 — 7,090 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 124 24,000 16,400 41,324 16,400 Out of period import tax expense — — — — 4,345 Other 2,349 1,481 2,356 4,868 5,037 Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,968 $ 66,037 $ 51,383 $ 206,719 $ 111,920

Weighted average shares outstanding and diluted earnings per share reflect the impact of the share dividend.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) As of May 27,

2022 August 27,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 387,326 $ 222,986 Accounts receivable, net 357,457 313,393 Inventories 365,258 363,601 Other current assets 57,525 50,838 Total current assets 1,167,566 950,818 Property and equipment, net 159,111 156,266 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43,524 40,869 Intangible assets, net 83,219 101,073 Goodwill 75,043 74,255 Other noncurrent assets 25,589 21,517 Total assets $ 1,554,052 $ 1,344,798 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 448,012 $ 484,107 Current debt 8,795 25,354 Other current liabilities 68,089 74,337 Total current liabilities 524,896 583,798 Long-term debt 485,026 340,484 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 101,824 60,500 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 36,594 32,419 Other noncurrent liabilities 6,643 8,673 Total liabilities 1,154,983 1,025,874 Commitments and contingencies SMART Global Holdings shareholders’ equity: Ordinary shares 1,573 1,504 Additional paid-in-capital 437,863 396,120 Retained earnings 231,385 184,787 Treasury shares (67,345 ) (50,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (210,874 ) (221,615 ) Total SGH shareholders’ equity 392,602 310,251 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 6,467 8,673 Total equity 399,069 318,924 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,554,052 $ 1,344,798

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended May 27,

2022 February 25,

2022 May 28,

2021 May 27,

2022 May 28,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 24,495 $ 2,972 $ (6,654 ) $ 48,165 $ 1,217 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 16,571 16,077 15,308 48,461 32,468 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 2,706 2,438 2,196 7,476 6,503 Share-based compensation expense 10,547 9,973 8,381 30,295 24,867 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 124 24,000 16,400 41,324 16,400 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 2,708 2,697 2,031 7,953 4,944 Other (47 ) 1,533 (493 ) 1,294 488 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 34,089 (39,526 ) (25,537 ) (41,490 ) (15,455 ) Inventories (26,531 ) (13,225 ) (38,359 ) (116 ) (66,493 ) Other current assets (11,084 ) 6,132 4,963 (5,884 ) (14,163 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (15,323 ) 22,105 76,174 (46,969 ) 122,095 Operating lease liabilities (2,709 ) (2,355 ) (1,718 ) (7,205 ) (4,460 ) Deferred income taxes, net 1,168 (656 ) (3,354 ) 721 (3,083 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 36,714 32,165 49,338 84,025 105,328 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment (9,156 ) (7,376 ) (5,222 ) (29,298 ) (40,017 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — (28,613 ) — (28,613 ) Other (54 ) (81 ) 55 (746 ) 222 Net cash used for investing activities (9,210 ) (7,457 ) (33,780 ) (30,044 ) (68,408 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt — 270,775 — 270,775 11,439 Proceeds from borrowing under line of credit — 24,000 80,000 84,000 122,500 Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 4,389 2,431 7,506 11,849 13,157 Repayments of debt — (125,000 ) — (125,000 ) — Repayments of borrowings under line of credit — (59,000 ) (55,000 ) (109,000 ) (97,500 ) Distribution to noncontrolling interest — (3,773 ) — (3,773 ) — Payments to acquire ordinary shares (13,905 ) (230 ) (337 ) (16,800 ) (48,301 ) Other — (3,840 ) — (3,841 ) — Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (9,516 ) 105,363 32,169 108,210 1,295 Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 3,570 2,647 1,462 2,149 (34 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 21,558 132,718 49,189 164,340 38,181 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 365,768 233,050 139,803 222,986 150,811 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 387,326 $ 365,768 $ 188,992 $ 387,326 $ 188,992

