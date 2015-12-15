Si2 Names Recipients of Annual Power of Partnerships Award

OpenAccess Leadership Team Honored for Improvements to Database Interoperability

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Technologists from Intel, IBM, Microsoft and Cadence Design Systems are this year’s Silicon Integration Initiative Power of Partnerships Award winners, recognizing the Si2 volunteer team with the most significant contributions to silicon-to-system implementation.

Led by OpenAccess board chair Ramond Rodriguez of Intel, members of the OA leadership team are honored for strengthening the interoperability of one of the most widely used open-reference databases for IC design. The OA database creates interoperability between EDA companies and semiconductor designers and manufacturers.

The honorees are:

Ramond Rodriguez, Senior Director, Strategic CAD Capabilities, Intel

Ben Bowers, Principal Design Engineer, Microsoft

James Masters, Principal Engineer, Intel

Gregory Schaeffer, Senior Technical Staff Member, IBM

Mark Rossman, Software Engineering Group Director, Cadence Design Systems

“Most OpenAccess Coalition leaders are relatively new to their roles. The Si2 board of directors is focused on improving OA interoperability and this team has risen to the challenge,” said Marshall Tiner, senior director of OA. “Despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, they met every goal, including forming three new working groups to expand interoperability in critical technologies and address key problems members face.”

Si2 will present the awards at its Annual Member Meeting and Reception during the Design Automation Conference, Monday, July 11, 4:00 p.m.– 6:00 p.m., at the AMA Conference Center in the San Francisco Marriott Marquis. Advance registration is required.

About Si2

Silicon Integration Initiative is a leading research and development joint venture providing standard interoperability solutions for silicon-to-system implementation. Si2 activities are conducted under the auspices of The National Cooperative Research and Production Act of 1993, the fundamental law that defines R&D joint ventures and offers them significant protection against federal antitrust laws. The Si2 membership includes more than 65 semiconductor and fabless manufacturers, foundries and EDA companies.

