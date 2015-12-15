Simon Business School Ranks #2 among US Schools included in the 2022 Financial Times MS Finance (pre-experience) Ranking

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Rochester’s Simon Business School has been ranked 2nd among U.S. schools in the Financial Times‘ Pre-Experience Master in Finance program. This is an increase from 3rd place in the 2020 ranking.

Programs must meet strict criteria to be eligible. They must be full-time, cohort-based and have a minimum of 30 graduates each year. Also, the schools must be accredited by either AACSB (the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) or Equis (EFMD Quality Improvement System).

The Financial Times ranking for the Simon Business School Pre-Experience Master in Finance program identified excellent performance in the areas of Career Progress, Salary % increase, Female students, and Work international mobility.

“This is the highest ranking the MS in Finance program has received to date and reflects the quality and rigor of a Simon degree,” said Mitchell Lovett, Senior Associate Dean of Education & Innovation and Associate Professor of Marketing of the Simon Business School. “This is a very positive, forward movement for the school, and is testament to the hard work and resilience of our students and our faculty.”

The Simon Business School is exceptionally analytical and diverse. Nearly two-thirds of its MS student body being female and representing 19 countries from around the world, the MS in Finance program prepares students for rigorous careers in corporate finance, investment management and risk management.

The Simon Business School is a world-class business school located on the campus of the University of Rochester. Rooted in quantitative analysis, Simon offers a distinct advantage in today’s data-driven economy. Simon offers full time and part-time MBA programs, as well as six MS programs.

