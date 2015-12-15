Sirona Biochem Contracts WuXi AppTec to Manufacture Revolutionary Anti-Aging/Anti-Wrinkle Compound for Clinical Trial

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (“Sirona”) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) WuXi AppTec (“WuXi”), Shanghai, for the small-scale production of TFC-1326, a powerful active against the aging effects on skin.

Years of groundbreaking research by Sirona’s team of scientists at TFChem has shown in preclinical studies that TFC-1326 has the potential to reverse the effects of aging on skin, including the potential to eliminate fine wrinkles. The scientific data is strong, and we are now preparing for a clinical trial. There are no existing compounds that our scientists are aware of, that have the potential to reverse the effects of the aging process on skin to truly restore its structure and youthful appearance. The anti-aging and anti-wrinkle markets are estimated to be $271 Billion USD globally by 2024.

We are in advanced discussions with a leading clinical trial provider designing the planned clinical trial. Other necessary steps, including formulation and safety work, is being organized. As soon as this is completed and the clinical study starts, we will provide further information on this.

“There are many anti-aging and anti-wrinkle products available on the market currently. But to truly reverse the damage to the skin integrity that occurs naturally with aging is an area of unmet need. Our goal is to demonstrate clinically the potential of TFC-1326 to restore the integrity of the skin and return a more youthful appearance. The treatment of fine wrinkles is also a goal. BOTOX® is the most effective on dynamic wrinkles while static wrinkles typically are managed by fillers. TFC-1326 has the potential to replace or supplement dermal filler injections to treat these static wrinkles,” said Dr Howard Verrico, CEO of Sirona Biochem. “TFC-1326 with its unique mechanism of action is revolutionary in the aesthetic skin care space. Like our recent success, licensing TFC-1067 and the corresponding compound family globally, we see this as another opportunity to showcase the tremendous potential of our platform technology. And, of course, we are pursuing another lucrative licensing agreement for TFC-1326.”

