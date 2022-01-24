Skillsoft Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

Skillsoft Content Segment Bookings up 22%

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) (“Skillsoft” or the “Company”), a leading platform for transformative learning experiences, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended April 30, 2022.

“We reported Q1 results above expectations due to strong Skillsoft Content Segment bookings growth of 22%,” said Jeffery R. Tarr, Skillsoft’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m pleased that we’ve delivered four consecutive quarters of adjusted revenue growth since returning the Company to public markets a year ago. We also recently completed the first phase of the technical integration of Codecademy into Percipio – our immersive, AI driven learning platform – and are encouraged by our early sales pipeline success.”

Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Select Financials1

Delivered strong Skillsoft Content Segment bookings growth of 22% over prior year

Skillsoft Content Dollar Revenue Retention to 101%, up 10 percentage points over prior year

Delivered GAAP revenue of $164 million, up 79% and GAAP net loss of $22 million

Grew Adjusted Revenue2 1% to $170 million with Adjusted2 EBITDA of $33 million

Outlook Commentary

The strength of the Company’s subscription-based Skillsoft Content Segment is being offset by declines in the transactional Global Knowledge segment due to macroeconomic headwinds. As a result, Skillsoft is trending towards the low end of its bookings and revenue outlook ranges for full year fiscal 2023. The Company is taking actions to improve second half Global Knowledge segment revenue results and to deliver its Adjusted EBITDA outlook.

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Outlook3

Outlook Bookings $790 million to $825 million Adjusted Revenue $765 million to $790 million Adjusted EBITDA Approximately $167 million

Skillsoft expects fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA growth of at least low double digits.

Key Operational Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Bookings

The following table sets forth unaudited bookings for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on April 30 and the Skillsoft Content line includes approximately one month of Codecademy for both years:

Three Months (In thousands) Ended April 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % Bookings Skillsoft Content $51,069 $41,835 $9,234 22% Global Knowledge 55,665 65,257 (9,592) -15% SumTotal 18,742 25,424 (6,682) -26% Total Bookings $125,476 $132,516 ($7,040) -5%

Adjusted Revenue

The following table sets forth unaudited Adjusted Revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2022 and 2021 as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on April 30 and the Skillsoft Content line includes approximately one month of Codecademy for both years:

Three Months (In thousands) Ended April 30, Change 2022 2021 $ % Adjusted Revenue Skillsoft Content $89,786 $85,185 $4,601 5% Global Knowledge 51,383 54,766 (3,383) -6% SumTotal 29,076 29,151 (75) 0% Total Adjusted Revenue $170,245 $169,102 $1,143 1%

Dollar Retention Rate

The following table sets forth dollar retention rates (“DRR”) for the last twelve-month (“LTM”) period ended April 30, 2022 and for the three-month periods ended April 30, 2022 and 2021:

April 30 LTM 2022 2021 Skillsoft Content 98% 101% 91% SumTotal 95% 73% 95%

About Skillsoft

Skillsoft (NYSE: SKIL) delivers transformative learning experiences that propel organizations and people to grow together. The Company partners with enterprise organizations and serves a global community of learners to prepare today’s employees for tomorrow’s economy. With Skillsoft, customers gain access to blended, multimodal learning experiences that do more than build skills, they grow a more capable, adaptive, and engaged workforce. Through a portfolio of best-in-class content, a platform that is personalized and connected to customer needs, world-class tech and a broad ecosystem of partners, Skillsoft drives continuous growth and performance for employees and their organizations by overcoming critical skill gaps and unlocking human potential. Learn more at www.skillsoft.com.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS

We track several non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics that we believe are key financial measures of our success. Non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in their evaluation of companies comparable to us, many of which present non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics when reporting their results. These measures can be useful in evaluating our performance against our peer companies because we believe the measures provide users with valuable insight into key components of U.S. GAAP financial disclosures. For example, a company with higher U.S. GAAP net income may not be as appealing to investors if its net income is more heavily comprised of gains on asset sales. Likewise, excluding the effects of interest income and expense moderates the impact of a company’s capital structure on its performance. However, non-GAAP measures and key performance metrics have limitations as analytical tools. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures and key performance metrics may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. They are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are not measures of financial condition or liquidity, and should not be considered as an alternative to profit or loss for the period determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or operating cash flows determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. As a result, these performance measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute analysis for, results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

We do not reconcile our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, due to variability and difficulty in making accurate forecasts and projections and/or certain information not being ascertainable or accessible; and because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure is available to us without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We provide non-GAAP financial measures that we believe will be achieved, however we cannot accurately predict all of the components of the adjusted calculations and the U.S. GAAP measures may be materially different than the non-GAAP measures.

Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”)

ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. We believe ARR is useful for assessing the performance of our recurring subscription revenue base and identifying trends affecting our business.

Dollar Retention Rate (“DRR”)

For existing customers at the beginning of a given period, DRR represents subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades in such period divided by the beginning total renewable base for such customers for such period. Renewals reflect customers who renew their subscription, inclusive of auto-renewals for multi-year contracts, while churn reflects customers who choose to not renew their subscription. Upgrades include orders from customers that purchase additional licenses or content (e.g., a new Leadership and Business module), while downgrades reflect customers electing to decrease the number of licenses or reduce the size of their content package. Upgrades and downgrades also reflect changes in pricing. We use our DRR to measure the long-term value of customer contracts as well as our ability to retain and expand the revenue generated from our existing customers.

Bookings

Bookings in any particular period represents orders received during that period and reflects (i) subscription renewals, upgrades, churn, and downgrades to existing customers, (ii) non- subscription services, and (iii) sales to new customers. Bookings generally represents a customer’s annual obligation (versus the life of the contract), and, for the subscription business, revenue is recognized for such bookings over the following 12 months. We use bookings to measure and monitor current period business activity with respect to our ability to sell subscriptions and services to our platform.

Forward Looking Statements

This document includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that we expect or anticipate may occur in the future, including such things as our outlook (including bookings, adjusted revenue, and adjusted EBITDA), our product development and planning, our pipeline, future capital expenditures, financial results, the impact of regulatory changes, existing and evolving business strategies and acquisitions and dispositions, demand for our services and competitive strengths, goals, the benefits of new initiatives, growth of our business and operations, our ability to successfully implement our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations and intentions are forward-looking statements. Also, when we use words such as “may,” “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “outlook,” “target,” “goals,” “probably,” or similar expressions, we are making forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Skillsoft’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking disclosure is speculative by its nature.

There are important risks, uncertainties, events and factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained in this document, including:

our ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination between Skillsoft, Churchill Capital Corp. II, and Global Knowledge, and other recent transactions, including our acquisitions of Pluma and Codecademy;

the impact of U.S. and worldwide economic trends, financial market conditions, geopolitical events, natural disasters, climate change, public health crises, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (including any variant), political crises, or other catastrophic events on our business, liquidity, financial condition and results of operations;

our ability to attract and retain key employees and qualified technical and sales personnel;

our reliance on third parties to provide us with learning content, subject matter expertise, and content productions and the impact on our business if our relationships with these third parties are terminated;

fluctuations in our future operating results;

our ability to successfully identify, consummate, and achieve strategic objectives in connection with our acquisition opportunities and realize the benefits expected from the acquisition;

the demand for, and acceptance of, our products and for cloud-based technology learning solutions in general;

our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets and changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets in which we operate;

our ability to market existing products and develop new products;

a failure of our information technology infrastructure or any significant breach of security, including in relation to the migration of our key platforms from our systems to cloud storage;

future regulatory, judicial, and legislative changes in our industry;

our ability to comply with laws and regulations applicable to our business;

a failure to achieve and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting;

fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates;

our ability to protect or obtain intellectual property rights;

our ability to raise additional capital;

the impact of our indebtedness on our financial position and operating flexibility;

our ability to meet future liquidity requirements and comply with restrictive covenants related to long-term indebtedness;

our ability to successfully defend ourselves in legal proceedings; and

our ability to continue to meet applicable listing standards.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and new factors may emerge from time to time that could also affect actual performance and results. For more information, please see the risk factors included in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and our other filings with the SEC.

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of these assumptions, and therefore also the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions, could themselves prove to be inaccurate. Given the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included in this document, our inclusion of this information is not a representation or guarantee by us that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Annualized, pro forma, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results. Additionally, statements as to market share, industry data, and our market position are based on the most currently available data available to us and our estimates regarding market position or other industry data included in this document or otherwise discussed by us involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, including as set forth above.

Our forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. With regard to these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this document may not occur, and we caution you against unduly relying on these forward-looking statements.

________________________________ 1Growth calculated compared to the prior year as if pre-combination Skillsoft and Global Knowledge had been combined and their fiscal quarters had been aligned to end on April 30, 2021 and includes approximately one month of Codecademy for both years. 2Signifies non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics” in this release. 3See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Metrics.” The Company is unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts.

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES) April 30, 2022 January 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,571 $ 154,672 Restricted cash 5,084 14,251 Accounts receivable, less reserves of approximately $300 and $600 as of April 30, 2022 and January 31, 2022 respectively 127,259 212,463 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 49,903 45,837 Total current assets 257,817 427,223 Property and equipment, net 17,633 18,084 Goodwill 1,179,926 871,504 Intangible assets, net 939,725 869,487 Right of use assets 17,090 19,925 Other assets 15,866 15,725 Total assets $ 2,428,057 $ 2,221,948 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER’S EQUITY Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,404 $ 4,800 Borrowings under accounts receivable facility 27,990 74,629 Accounts payable 29,855 25,661 Accrued compensation 33,904 51,115 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 46,550 51,017 Lease liabilities 5,486 6,895 Deferred revenue 297,447 331,605 Total current liabilities 447,636 545,722 Long-term debt 616,463 462,185 Warrant liabilities 18,093 28,199 Deferred tax liabilities 95,065 99,911 Long term lease liabilities 11,711 13,355 Deferred revenue – non-current 1,708 1,248 Other long-term liabilities 11,697 11,430 Total long-term liabilities 754,737 616,328 Commitments and contingencies — — Shareholders’ equity: Shareholders’ common stock – Class A common shares, $0.0001 par value: 375,000,000 shares authorized and 163,760,305 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022 and 133,258,027 shares issued and outstanding at January 31, 2022 14 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,495,820 1,306,146 Accumulated deficit (268,872) (247,229) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,278) 970 Total shareholders’ equity 1,225,684 1,059,898 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,428,057 $ 2,221,948

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) Successor Predecessor (SLH) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Revenues: Total revenues $ 163,914 $ 91,701 Operating expenses: Costs of revenues 47,634 24,521 Content and software development 22,773 16,607 Selling and marketing 44,883 28,502 General and administrative 29,720 12,362 Amortization of intangible assets 43,854 34,943 Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 13,442 1,932 Restructuring 3,985 537 Total operating expenses 206,291 119,404 Operating loss (42,377) (27,703) Other income (expense), net 1,003 (352) Fair value adjustment of warrants 10,106 — Interest income 166 10 Interest expense (12,281) (11,449) Loss before benefit from income taxes (43,383) (39,494) Benefit from income taxes (21,740) (2,089) Net loss (21,643) (37,405) Loss per share: Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * (9.35) Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) (0.15) * Weighted average common share outstanding: Class A and B – Basic and Diluted (SLH) * 4,000 Ordinary – Basic and Diluted (Successor) 142,209 *

SKILLSOFT CORP. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) Successor Predecessor (SLH) Three Months Three Months Ended Ended April 30, 2022 April 30, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (21,643) $ (37,405) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-based compensation 6,898 — Depreciation and amortization 2,533 2,419 Amortization of intangible assets 43,854 34,943 Change in bad debt reserve (320) (293) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes – non-cash (26,434) (3,355) Non-cash interest expense 415 335 Fair value adjustment to warrants (10,106) — Right-of-use asset 2,836 477 Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable 84,107 87,373 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (367) (2,481) Accounts payable 2,042 2,781 Accrued expenses, including long-term (22,768) (19,422) Lease liability (3,053) (864) Deferred revenue (50,112) (24,832) Net cash provided by operating activities 7,882 39,676 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (1,613) (386) Internally developed software – capitalized costs (2,286) (1,494) Acquisition of Codecademy, net of cash acquired (198,633) — Net cash used in investing activities (202,532) (1,880) Cash flows from financing activities: Shares repurchased for tax withholding upon vesting of restricted stock-based awarded (309) — Proceeds from issuance of term loans, net of fees 157,088 — Principal payments on capital lease obligation — (263) Proceeds from accounts receivable facility, net of borrowings (46,639) (2,876) Principal payments on Term loans (1,601) (1,300) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 108,539 (4,439) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,157) (140) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (88,268) 33,217 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 168,923 74,443 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 80,655 $ 107,660 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,571 $ 105,004 Restricted cash 5,084 2,656 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 80,655 $ 107,660

SKILLSOFT CORP. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANICAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2022 Skillsoft Corp. Non-GAAP



Revenue



Adjustments(1) Combined Revenues: Total revenues $ 163,914 $ 6,331 $ 170,245 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 47,634 6,331 53,965 Content and software development 22,773 – 22,773 Selling and marketing 44,883 – 44,883 General and administrative 29,720 – 29,720 Amortization of intangible assets 43,854 – 43,854 Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 13,442 – 13,442 Restructuring 3,985 – 3,985 Total operating expenses 206,291 6,331 212,622 Operating loss: $ (42,377 ) $ – $ (42,377 ) Other income (expense), net 11,110 – 11,110 Interest income 165 – 165 Interest expense (12,281 ) – (12,281 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (43,383 ) – (43,383 ) Benefit from income taxes (21,740 ) – (21,740 ) Net loss $ (21,643 ) $ – $ (21,643 ) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 12,116 $ – $ 12,116 Benefit from income taxes (21,740 ) – (21,740 ) Depreciation and amortization 46,387 – 46,387 EBITDA 15,120 – 15,120 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs 1,011 – 1,011 Plus: Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 13,442 – 13,442 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 3,985 – 3,985 Plus: Integration and migration related 1,554 – 1,554 Plus: Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency (11,007 ) – (11,007 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 8,492 – 8,492 Plus: Other add backs (94 ) – (94 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,503 $ – $ 32,503 (1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue.

SKILLSOFT CORP.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANICAL MEASURES



(IN THOUSANDS) For the Three Months Ended April 30, 2021 Non-GAAP

Revenue

Adjustments(1) GK Skillsoft Corp. Combined Codecademy(2) Proforma Revenues: Total revenues $ 46,677 $ 91,701 $ 27,963 $ 166,341 $ 2,761 $ 169,102 Operating expenses Cost of revenues 22,862 24,521 8,089 55,472 Content and software development 234 16,607 – 16,841 Selling and marketing 11,007 28,502 – 39,509 General and administrative 9,000 12,362 – 21,362 Amortization of intangible assets 1,172 34,943 – 36,115 Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs – 1,932 – 1,932 Restructuring 2,618 537 – 3,155 Total operating expenses 46,893 119,404 8,089 174,386 Operating loss: $ (216 ) $ (27,703 ) $ 19,874 $ (8,045 ) Other income (expense), net 1,476 (352 ) – 1,124 Interest income – 10 – 10 Interest expense (10,070 ) (11,449 ) – (21,519 ) Loss before benefit from income taxes (8,810 ) (39,494 ) 19,874 (28,430 ) Benefit from income taxes (840 ) (2,089 ) – (2,929 ) Net loss $ (7,970 ) $ (37,405 ) $ 19,874 $ (25,501 ) EBITDA Computation Interest expense, net $ 10,070 $ 11,439 $ – $ 21,509 Benefit from income taxes (840 ) (2,089 ) – (2,929 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,590 37,362 – 39,952 EBITDA 3,850 9,307 19,874 33,031 Adjusted EBITDA Computation Plus: Non-recurring retention and consulting costs – 707 – 707 Plus: Recapitalization and acquisition-related costs 1,393 1,932 – 3,325 Plus: Restructuring and contract terminations 2,618 537 – 3,155 Plus: Integration and migration related – 779 – 779 Plus: Warrant fair value adjustment and foreign currency (255 ) 171 – (84 ) Plus: Impact of fresh-start and purchase accounting – 18,021 (19,874 ) (1,853 ) Plus: Stock-based compensation expense – – – – Plus: Other add backs (1,578 ) 422 – (1,156 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,028 $ 31,876 $ – $ 37,904 (1) Non-GAAP revenue adjustments include the add back of (i) non-cash deferred revenue fair value adjustments and (ii) reseller fees, which are presented on a net basis in GAAP revenue. (2) Non-GAAP revenue adjustment includes one month of proforma Codecademy revenue to allow better comparison against the three months ended April 30, 2022.

