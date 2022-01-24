Skykit Designated Charter Member of Sony Electronics’ Professional AV Alliance Partner Network

Skykit Provides Increased Power and Flexibility to Sony’s Professional Display Solutions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#avtweeps–Skykit, a leader in digital signage and workplace experience solutions, has aligned with Sony Electronics as a flagship member of their AV Alliance Partner Network. Sony’s AV Alliance Partner Network is powered by strategic alliances across the industry, offering compatible software and hardware solutions that bring additional value, creative freedom and enhanced compatibility to their lineup of professional displays. This growing partner ecosystem, which launched last year, includes many of the leading solutions providers focused on digital signage, conference collaboration and mounting.

Skykit helps dynamic enterprises align and harmonize, with heads-up digital signage and coordination tools that give organizations a head start to higher productivity. Whether it’s an educational institution, manufacturer, logistics company, warehouse or corporate setting, Skykit digital signage enables engaging and immediate communication with employees, visitors and customers. The company’s cloud-based digital signage content management system (CMS), Skykit Beam, is available directly on Sony’s BRAVIA professional displays.

“We are excited to be part of the AV Alliance Partner Network,” said Irfan Khan, Skykit CEO. “Bringing Skykit Beam to BRAVIA professional displays enables our joint customers to scale their digital signage network quickly, ensuring their communication reaches key audiences faster and more efficiently.”

“Sony is pleased to announce Skykit as a charter member of our new Alliance Partner program,” said Rich Ventura, Vice President of B2B, Sony Electronics’ Imaging Products and Solutions Professional Division, North America. “By supporting Beam, Skykit’s digital signage CMS, to run directly on our Android based BRAVIA professional displays, we can jointly deliver full-featured content playback and unparalleled commercial display image quality in one sophisticated single-device solution.”

With a focus on interactivity, certification and compatibility, Sony’s AV Alliance Partner Network supports businesses across the AV spectrum, integrating with software solutions and hardware that address digital signage, IPTV, device management, computer vision and AI, AV control systems and unified communications. For more information on Sony’s program and to see a full list of supported, compatible and Alliance Partners, please visit https://pro.sony/alliances. To learn more about Skykit, please visit www.skykit.com.

About Skykit LLC

Skykit is a leading provider of workplace experience tools and cloud-based digital signage solutions that streamline customer and employee communication. The company’s award-winning platform is scalable, making it a perfect choice for businesses of all sizes, across a variety of industries. Launched in 2016, Skykit currently provides digital signage solutions and workplace experience software to hundreds of organizations using tens of thousands of screens around the world.

