Snorkel AI Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Snorkel AI, the data-centric AI platform company, announced it has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Gartner’s AI Core Technologies report. According to Gartner, “Data challenges of accessibility, volume and quality are the top three barriers to AI implementation.” It recommends that data and analytics leaders tasked with AI implementation should: “explore a breadth of solutions that address mission-critical priorities such as faster model development, ModelOps, data quality, AI explainability, and security.”

To address these priorities, Snorkel AI provides enterprise teams with a data-centric AI platform, Snorkel Flow, to automate data labeling using a low-code, governed, and programmatic approach, turning existing expert knowledge and organizational resources into training data. Supporting what is inherently an iterative development process, the platform delivers model-guided error analysis to ensure teams are not flying blind as they develop high-quality, production-grade AI applications in days rather than weeks or months. Organizations such as two of the top 3 US banks, Fortune 500 healthcare, financial services, and more, and several government agencies use Snorkel Flow to accelerate AI application development by 10-100x.

“We started the Snorkel project at Stanford AI lab with the thesis that as models became increasingly powerful and accessible, success or failure in AI would depend upon training data, and as a result, AI development was going to shift from being model-centric to data-centric,” said Alex Ratner, CEO and co-founder of Snorkel AI. “More than half a decade later, and three years since the start of our journey as a company, this thesis has been proven true. We couldn’t be more excited or humbled to see Snorkel Flow become so relevant for enterprise AI success. We believe that being recognized as a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor reinforces that data-centric AI is the key factor in achieving enterprises’ risk, governance, and privacy compliance, fairness and equitability, and agility objectives.”

For more information, read Cool Vendors™ in AI Core Technologies here: https://x.snkl.ai/snorkel-ai-gartner

