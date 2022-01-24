SoLVBL Solutions Granted U.S. Patent for its Digital Payment Instrument Authentication Seal

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 9, 2022) – SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) (“SoLVBL” or the “Company“), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication SaaS that uniquely features advanced cryptography for data authentication, is pleased to announce that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the Company U.S. Patent No. 11,334,879 for its “Method and System for Digital Payment Instrument Deployment of Authentication Seal”.

This patent confirms that the intellectual property of the Company’s flagship cryptographic cybersecurity product, Q by SoLVBLTM, is both unique and will be protected, and creates enhanced value for the Company’s growing intellectual property portfolio.

This patent will allow the Company to aggressively market its solutions to the distributed financial (DeFi) and centralized financial (CeFi) sectors. This newly granted patent together with the previously granted US patent 11,146,386 strengthens the Company’s intellectual property in data authentication and cryptographic validation of data. This patent should allow for an acceleration into the Company’s foray in the digital payment sector.

“We have been enhancing strong intellectual property protection around our assets, and we continue to create value for our Company. This new Patent allows us to protect our technology portfolio and continue to develop data authentication products for the financial services sector. We strongly believe that digital currencies and digital payment systems will play an integral role in the global economy for the foreseeable future, and our digital payment authentication seal has the opportunity to be a large part of this future,” said Kaiser Akbar, CEO of SoLVBL.

This key patent is the next step in the Company’s growth and has been nearly two years in the making. In the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity and overall technological developments, this patent sets the Company apart from its peers.

The patent granted comes after a rigorous process conducted by the USPTO following the first lodgment on February 14, 2020. The granting of the patent also validates an independent third-party cryptographic review and validation, that was previously announced, that had been provided by Professor Sonam Kaul of University of Toronto’s Mathematical and Computational Sciences Department.

You can authenticate your data before use by Q by SoLVBLTM. Q by SoLVBLTM allows you to create Trust, Fast.

If you have data worth forging, it’s worth protecting with Q by SoLVBLTM.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company’s mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL™, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL™ allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

SoLVBL Solutions Inc.

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: [email protected]

