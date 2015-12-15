Songclip Announces Strategic Partnership With the NMPA to Bring Music Licensing and Compliance to the App Marketplace

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Songclip, the world’s only patented music clip company, today announced a strategic partnership with The National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), the trade association representing all American music publishers and their songwriting partners. The partnership aims to facilitate music licensing and compliance within the global app marketplace.

During the NMPA’s Annual Meeting at New York’s Lincoln Center on June 15, 2022, NMPA President & CEO David Israelite outlined the NMPA’s app initiative to cease and desist applications who provide unlicensed music to their users and an enforcement plan of action to combat music infringement within the global app marketplace. Israelite also announced that Songclip will be a strategic partner of NMPA to facilitate licensing across the app marketplace.

Songclip works in partnership with the major labels, publishers and more than 7,500 independent licensing entities to provide a streamlined solution for licensing and integrating music “as a feature” within consumer applications. The Songclip API seamlessly integrates into any app, manages and facilitates search, catalog & compliance, licensing, royalty payments and reporting.

“We are excited to partner with Songclip in our effort to ensure applications use music legally and responsibly,” says NMPA President and CEO, David Israelite.

Songclip’s unique pass-through licensing model provides any application with the required licenses needed from the designated rights-owners and Songclip’s technology suite ensures that all music is properly accounted for and licensed. “Apps want music. Artists want to get paid for their work. It’s simple in concept but can be costly, time-intensive and complex for both sides to accomplish. We built Songclip specifically to allow for easy and accountable partnership between apps and the music industry,” says John vanSuchtelen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Songclip.

“The creator economy has proven users want music as a feature inside of their favorite apps,” says Andy Blacker, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Songclip. “Dating, gaming, social and communication apps realize the importance of music as a key driver for consumer lifetime value, and Songclip provides the easiest way to provide fully licensed music clips as a feature.”

Any app in need of music licenses can sign up with Songclip using the form on www.songclip.com.

Songclip is the all-in-one patented music licensing and integration solution for offering music as a feature in dating apps, gaming apps, messaging apps, social platforms, and more. Working in partnership with UMG, UMPG, WMG, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, and 7,500 other rights owners, Songclip’s distinctive pass-through licensing model helps app companies navigate the complexities of music licensing and streamlines the go-to-market process. Songclip’s plug-and-play API seamlessly integrates into apps and social platforms to facilitate licensing, search, catalog & compliance, royalty payments, reporting, and end-user analytics. Songclip continuously curates a library of over three million music clips through expert human curation and AI. Each music clip is wrapped in many metadata layers enabling an unparalleled search capability that drives unique music experiences across any consumer app or platform. For more information, visit www.songclip.com.

Founded in 1917, the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA) is the trade association representing all American music publishers and their songwriting partners. The NMPA’s mandate is to protect and advance the interests of music publishers and songwriters in matters relating to the domestic and global protection of music copyrights. Learn more at nmpa.org.

