South River Technologies’ Titan FTP Server NextGen is the First SFTP/FTP Server with Native Support for Clustering for High Availability and Failover

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — South River Technologies, Inc. (SRT) today announced the release of Titan FTP Server NextGen. This fully re-architected release is the only SFTP Server available that natively supports clustering of multiple servers for high availability and failover.

Clustering with Titan FTP NextGen ensures that productivity is never disrupted. Active/Active or Active/Passive Failover eliminates server downtime — whether a server is taken offline to apply updates or a hardware failure occurs. Servers can also be clustered to improve performance for high-volume implementations — even across different geographic locations.

“Titan FTP Server has helped thousands of organizations with secure file transfer. We re-architected Titan over a decade ago to a native 64-bit application. This helped our customers achieve the best performance. The decision to move the product forward with the latest development environment assures that we can deliver the most secure, high performance, and scalable SFTP Server today, and can also be agile enough to address the continually evolving needs of our customers in the future,” says Michael Ryan, South River Technologies’ CEO.

According to Veeam’s 2022 Data Protection Report, the average cost of downtime is $88,000 per hour. Further, A 2019 study reported that 96 percent of organizations have experienced at least one outage in the past three years. Clustering multiple servers with Titan FTP eliminates these concerns.

Titan FTP NextGen is available in the Azure and AWS Marketplaces and for immediate download for on-premises implementation.

About South River Technologies

South River Technologies (SRT) was founded in 2001 and is known for its deep expertise in security paired with an innovative approach to increasing productivity. SRT is the developer of Cornerstone Managed File Transfer, a solution that offers Managed File Transfer and secure, enterprise collaboration capability. Available in the cloud or on-premises, Cornerstone uses security standards that exceed the requirements for PCI and HIPAA- adopting security levels currently required for internal use at NSA.

South River Technologies is a Maryland-based, privately held company with customers in more than 150 countries. SRT customers are in the healthcare, financial services, government, education, retail, transportation, and manufacturing industries.

