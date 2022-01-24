SpringWorks Therapeutics to Present Progress Across the Company’s Targeted Oncology Portfolio at Virtual R&D Day

— NDA filing for Nirogacestat in Desmoid Tumors, Which Will Be Reviewed Under the FDA’s Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) Program, Expected in Second Half of 2022 —

— New Phase 2 Study Announced to Evaluate Nirogacestat in Patients with Ovarian Granulosa Cell Tumors —

— Eight Clinical Collaborations Evaluating Nirogacestat as a Cornerstone of BCMA Combination Therapy Ongoing; Nirogacestat in Combination with Low Dose of GSK’s BLENREP Being Evaluated in Phase 2 Trial and Advanced into Additional Sub-Studies with Standard of Care Agents —

— Mirdametinib Being Evaluated in Monotherapy and Combination Studies in Rare Oncology Indications and Biomarker-Defined Solid Tumors —

— BGB-3245 Monotherapy to Advance into Cohort Expansion Studies —

— Well Capitalized to Execute Across Current R&D Programs and Preparations to Serve Patients with Desmoid Tumors Starting in 2023 –

STAMFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced that the Company will host a virtual R&D Day today, Friday, June 10th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET.

SpringWorks’ R&D Day will feature presentations by Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer; Badreddin Edris, PhD., Chief Operating Officer; L. Mary Smith, PhD, Chief Development Officer; Bhavesh Ashar, Chief Commercial Officer; Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD, Head of R&D; and Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer. The event will also include presentations from two external key opinion leaders: Breelyn Wilky, MD, Director of Sarcoma Medical Oncology at the University of Colorado, Denver (CU Denver) and Neal Rosen, MD, PhD, Director of the Center for Mechanism-Based Therapy and the Enid A. Haupt Chair in Medical Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC).

“SpringWorks is at an exciting juncture in terms of data generation, regulatory discussions, and launch preparations. Our goal is to provide the first approved therapy for patients with desmoid tumors in 2023, and we expect to have two approved products with the potential to serve patients across four distinct oncology indications by 2025,” said Saqib Islam, Chief Executive Officer of SpringWorks. “We are confident that our strong execution across our R&D programs, our disciplined, rigorous approach to business development, and our focused commercial buildout will drive our success in 2022 and beyond.”

Agenda

Introduction and Business Overview (Saqib Islam, Badreddin Edris, PhD)

KOL Presentation: Unmet Need in Desmoid Tumors (Bree Wilky, MD, CU Denver)

Nirogacestat Clinical Experience in Desmoid Tumors (L. Mary Smith, PhD) Desmoid Tumor Commercial Opportunity (Bhavesh Ashar) Additional Expansion Opportunity (Badreddin Edris, PhD) BCMA Therapy Combination Development (Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD)

Mirdametinib NF1-PN (L. Mary Smith, PhD) Additional Expansion Opportunities (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD) Mirdametinib + Lifirafenib: Combination Development (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD)

KOL Presentation: Introduction to BGB-3245 (Neal Rosen, MD, PhD, MSKCC)

BGB-3245 Initial Clinical Data and Program Update (Jim Cassidy, MD, PhD)

Preclinical TEAD and EGFR Inhibitor Program Overview (Mike Burgess, MBChB, PhD)

Closing Remarks and Q&A (Saqib Islam)

Webcast and Conference Call Information:

The Company’s R&D Day will be held today, Friday, June 10th, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed here. Participants can also listen to the event by dialing + 1 (844) 946-0285 (domestic) or +1 (602) 585-9676 (international) and providing the conference ID 4453188. A replay will be available on the SpringWorks website for a limited period of time following the event.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to acquiring, developing and commercializing life-changing medicines for patients living with severe rare diseases and cancer. SpringWorks has a differentiated targeted oncology portfolio of small molecule product candidates and is advancing 19 development programs, including two potentially registrational clinical trials in rare tumor types as well as several programs addressing highly prevalent, genetically defined cancers. SpringWorks’ strategic approach and operational excellence in clinical development have enabled it to rapidly advance its two lead product candidates into late-stage clinical trials while simultaneously entering into multiple shared-value partnerships with innovators in industry and academia to expand its portfolio and create more solutions for patients with cancer. For more information, visit www.springworkstx.com and follow @SpringWorksTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SpringWorks Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, relating to our business, operations, and financial conditions, including, but not limited to, current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, our development plans, our preclinical and clinical results, our plans to report additional data from the Phase 3 DeFi clinical trial at an upcoming medical conference, the potential for the results of the Phase 3 DeFi clinical trial to support an NDA submission, the timing of our planned NDA submission for nirogacestat, and our plans for seeking regulatory approval for and making nirogacestat available to desmoid tumor patients, if approved, as well as relating to other future conditions. Words such as, but not limited to, “look forward to,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “would,” “should” and “could,” and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks relating to: (i) the success and timing of our product development activities, including the initiation and completion of SpringWorks’ clinical trials, (ii) the fact that topline or interim data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial or other clinical studies may not be predictive of the final or more detailed results of such study, or the results of other ongoing or future studies, (iii) the success and timing of our collaboration partners’ ongoing and planned clinical trials, (iv) the timing of our planned regulatory submissions and interactions, including the NDA for nirogacestat planned for the second half of 2022 and the timing and outcome of decisions made by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies; (v) whether FDA or other regulatory authorities will require additional information or further studies, or may fail or refuse to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates, including nirogacestat and mirdametinib, (vi) our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of any of our product candidates, (vii) our plans to research, discover and develop additional product candidates, (viii) our ability to enter into collaborations for the development of new product candidates, (ix) our ability to establish manufacturing capabilities, and our and our collaboration partners’ abilities to manufacture our product candidates and scale production, (x) our ability to meet any specific milestones set forth herein, and (xi) uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SpringWorks’ business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines.

Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause differences between SpringWorks’ expectations and actual results, you should review the “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of SpringWorks’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in SpringWorks’ subsequent filings.

