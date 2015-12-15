SRM Evolves Offerings and Approach with Its Digital Assets Advisory

MEMPHIS, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SRM (Strategic Resource Management), an independent advisory firm serving financial institutions across the U.S. and Europe, announced its Cryptocurrency Advisory Services offering has evolved and will feature a new name – Digital Assets Advisory Services. SRM has worked tirelessly over the last 18 months to provide education on digital assets and help financial institutions with strategic advice on vendor selection and key compliance considerations to minimize risk during integration. This pivot better reflects the current breadth of the space, the certainty of more innovation to come, and SRM’s unique role as a trusted consultant in the decision-making process.

Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, associated blockchain and digital ledger technologies (DLT), along with the evolution of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the emergence of tokenized assets, continue to grow in popularity, priority, and adoption. As such, SRM continues to expand its knowledge of this space and its consulting footprint to help financial institution clients make the best choices to meet their customers’ and members’ needs and expectations.

SRM is involved in a wide range of emerging digital technologies that impact not just retail banking, but include wealth management, trust, back-office banking, corporate lending, payments, and treasury.

“Our team has deep expertise in digital assets and we keep a close pulse on how the technology is evolving so that we can help financial institutions develop a comprehensive, innovative digital assets strategy to serve their customers and members better,” said Larry Pruss, Managing Director of Digital Assets Advisory Services at SRM. “The evolution of our practice – including the name – is important to us, as it will better reflect the needs of our clients, our growing international presence, and our continued involvement in regulatory discussions.”

SRM (Strategic Resource Management) has helped 1,000+ financial institutions add more than $5 billion of value to their bottom line in areas such as payments, digital transformation, core processing, artificial intelligence, digital assets, and overall operating efficiency. SRM – now in its 30th year in business – has lowered costs, created revenue opportunities, increased productivity, and provided a competitive edge for clients in an environment of constant and accelerating change. Visit www.srmcorp.com for more information and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter for timely and relevant insights.

