StratCap Acquires Cleveland Data Center

GREENWICH, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–StratCap’s (“StratCap” or the “Company”) institutional data center real estate investment platform, Strategic Datasphere, LLC (“Datasphere”), has completed the acquisition of a 187,000 square foot facility with a high-density data center, banking operations center and flex/R&D space in Cleveland, OH. Serving as a central connectivity point between Chicago and New York, Cleveland has seen an influx of interest due to local and regional companies looking to outsource their data center presence. And because Cleveland is an NFL city, it has seen an increase of cloud and edge customer activity from AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook who are looking to establish nodes and local zones in these markets.





Located 5 minutes from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Cleveland, this facility benefits from robust fiber connectivity from over seven providers. Originally built in 1988 as National City Bank’s operations and data center facility, it was expanded in 2008 when a major financial institution acquired the property to create a modern technology campus. This financial institution (an investment grade tenant) leases about 26% of the facility and has approximately 14 years of lease term remaining on their current lease.

As a value-add investment opportunity, the property has approximately 138,500 square feet of space available to lease. There is an 8,000 square foot turn-key data hall that can supply 3 MW of critical power at N+1. The data center has a 48” raised floor with liquid cooled racks capable of supporting over 300 watts per square foot. The building also has about 59,000 square feet of flex/R&D space can likely be repositioned to accommodate additional data center space as well.

“We believe the existing 3 MW data center is unique in the local market and will be appealing to technology and financial services firms that run high-density compute applications. The ability to convert underutilized space into operational data halls also creates an attractive value-add opportunity for this asset,” stated Bryan Marsh, CEO of StratCap’s data center platform. “In addition, the current lease structure provides us with what we believe are long-term, predictable rental revenues,” commented Mr. Marsh.

The Seller, Legacy Investing, LLC, a Virginia-based company focused on mission-critical real estate, was represented by Jones, Lang, LaSalle, Inc. Datasphere purchased the property on an all-cash basis.

About StratCap

StratCap is a privately held, global alternative investment management platform committed to providing access to dynamic asset classes and highly experienced investment professionals in order to provide clients with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company is focused on a wide range of digital economy investments with an emphasis on digital infrastructure, sustainability, and technology-centric sectors. For more information, please visit http://stratcap.com

About Strategic Datasphere

Datasphere is a data center real estate and infrastructure investment platform. Datasphere is focused on the acquisition, development and management of fully and partially stabilized data center facilities across North America and Europe. Datasphere has access to significant committed equity capital that is expected to support more than $1.5 billion in potential investments alongside debt financing. Datasphere is led by data center industry veteran, Bryan Marsh, and supported by a seasoned management team with several decades of collective experience in the data center industry. For more information, please visit http://strategicdatasphere.com

About Legacy Investing, LLC

Headquartered in Northern Virginia and founded by seasoned technology company executives, Legacy Investing focuses on mission critical real estate impacted by new technologies: digital and physical supply chains, future workplaces, and life sciences. Legacy’s principals have leveraged this platform and their public company C-level experience across the past two decades to complete more than $2.75 billion in transactions across 19 million square feet of data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, modern office buildings, and life sciences facilities on behalf of select family office and institutional investors. Legacy leverages its expertise on technology’s impact on tenant demand, site selection, and leasing to target and position properties to meet those needs and create long-term real estate value. For more information, see www.LegacyInvesting.com.

