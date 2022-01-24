Strategy Analytics: Qualcomm Leads in Cellular Radio Transceivers in Smartphones

As Millimeter Wave Lifts Sales Samsung and MediaTek Enter Market

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5Gsmartphones—Strategy Analytics argues that Qualcomm received significant revenue and share gains from 5G millimeter wave in smartphones in 2021. The Strategy Analytics RF & Wireless Components report, “Smartphone RF Transceiver Market Share 2021: mmW Drives Surprising Boost in Market ,” shows that millimeter wave increased the market for radio transceivers in smartphones in 2021, with Qualcomm capturing most of the value. This did not go unnoticed by Qualcomm’s competitors Samsung and MediaTek.





Christopher Taylor, Director of the Strategy Analytics RF & Wireless Components service and author, said “5G mmW requires additional radio transceivers beyond the main one for the sub-6 GHz cellular bands, and this augmented the market last year. Flagship smartphone models including popular Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22 variants sold in the United States use millimeter wave (mmW).”

Stephen Entwistle, Vice President of Strategic Technologies at Strategy Analytics, added that “As the sole provider of mmW-enabled cellular phone chipsets throughout most of 2021, Qualcomm captured most of the additional value generated by 5G mmW components for phones with its mmW transceivers and transceiver modules.”

