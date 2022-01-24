Summit Therapeutics Appoints Ankur Dhingra as Chief Financial Officer

Cambridge, MA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) today announced that Ankur Dhingra has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“We are in a pivotal time for Team Summit as we seek to expand our portfolio of pipeline assets through potential collaborations and possible acquisitions,” said Robert W. Duggan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “Ankur’s leadership and experience will be critical in ensuring the financial viability and excellence of our organization. Ankur’s wealth of knowledge across all aspects of finance will add substantial value to our organization as we take the next step in seeking to make a significant difference for the betterment of overall human health. We are truly pleased to welcome Ankur to Team Summit.”

Mr. Dhingra most recently served as the CFO of CAREDx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNA), and has over 20 years of experience in finance across life sciences and technology. In his role at CAREDx, Mr. Dhingra was responsible for all finance functions in addition to market access and information technology. Prior to his time at CAREDx, Mr. Dhingra spent over 15 years at Agilent Technologies holding positions of increasing responsibility across its finance organization, including serving in multiple business unit CFO roles. Mr. Dhingra has demonstrated a track record of success scaling businesses by executing and influencing growth-oriented business strategies. He has extensive experience managing global teams of finance and accounting professionals. Mr. Dhingra is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

“I am excited to join Team Summit and its impressive leadership team,” stated Mr. Dhingra. “Summit’s mission to develop, gain approval, and commercialize its medicinal therapies – whether through discovery or business development opportunities – in order to meaningfully improve the quality and potential duration of patients’ lives is truly inspirational. I look forward to the opportunity to help build and scale a superior business that seeks to optimize human health.”

In addition to managing Summit’s finance function, Mr. Dhingra will also be responsible for the information technology and human resources functions.

Summit Therapeutics’ Mission Statement

To build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that assumes full responsibility for designing, developing, trial execution and enrollment, regulatory submission and approval, and successful commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal-friendly medicinal therapy intended to: improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious medical healthcare needs. To identify and control promising product candidates based on exceptional scientific development and administrational expertise, develop our products in a rapid, cost-efficient manner, and to engage commercialization and/or development partners when appropriate.

We accomplish this by building a team of world class professional scientists and business administrators that apply their experience and knowledge to this mission. Team Summit exists to pose, strategize, and execute a path forward in medicinal therapeutic health care that places Summit in a well-deserved, top market share, leadership position. Team Summit assumes full responsibility for stimulating continuous expansion of knowledge, ability, capability, and well-being for all involved stakeholders and highly-valued shareholders.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol ‘SMMT’). We are headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and we have additional offices in Oxford, UK, Cambridge, UK, and Menlo Park, California.

For more information, please visit https://www.summittxinc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

