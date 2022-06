In connection to the filling on Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Alvotech has published a supplement dated 22 June 2022 to the Company Description, dated 21 June 2022. The Supplement will form part of and must be read and construed in conjunction with the Company Description dated 21 June 2022.

The supplement is available for viewing on Alvotech‘s website : https://investors.alvotech.com/prospectus