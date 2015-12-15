Symetra Expands Its Group Benefits Solutions with the Symetra Enrollment Platform, powered by Selerix

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EnrollmentPlatform–Symetra Life Insurance Company continues to expand its group benefits offerings for employers with the launch of the Symetra Enrollment Platform, powered by Selerix, a leading benefits administration provider. Fully customizable, the simple-to-use, mobile-friendly platform is designed to enhance the employee enrollment experience and engagement strategy.

“Technology is reshaping how employers think about their benefits strategy. Seamless, cost-effective enrollment solutions that simplify the process, stay compliant and meet the needs of a multigenerational workforce who want convenient access to their benefits is what we set out to deliver with the Symetra Enrollment Platform,” said Lisa Marecki, senior vice president of Symetra’s Life and Disability (LAD) and Voluntary Benefits product lines.

The Symetra Enrollment Platform supports group and voluntary benefits products, offering employers simplified administration that includes:

Customizable employee engagement, with 24/7 access to plan information.

Compatibility with all underwriting rules, eligibility requirements and rate structures.

An intuitive HR management dashboard with a customizable library of prebuilt, on-demand reports.

Flexible enough to support even the most complex plans, the new platform can also be combined with Nayya Choose, an AI-powered benefits enrollment experience, to provide employees with individualized decision support and guidance.

Symetra offers group life, disability, absence management and stop loss insurance coverage. Its voluntary product suite includes critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity insurance, as well as GapAssist, a package of accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity benefits designed to complement any other plan, including major medical coverage paired with an Health Savings Account (HSA).

For more information about the Symetra Enrollment Platform, powered by Selerix, contact your Symetra Benefits representative.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

Selerix and Nayya are not affiliated with Symetra Life Insurance Company or any of its affiliates.

