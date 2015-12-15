TA and Evercore Extend Partnership to Promote Diverse Representation in Private Equity and Investment Banking

TA-CORE aims to generate career opportunities for racially and ethnically diverse candidates through education, access and mentorship

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TA, a leading global growth private equity firm, and Evercore, a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, recently launched the second year of TA-CORE, a partnership to promote greater diversity in the private equity and investment banking industries. TA-CORE focuses on expanding the diversity pipeline within investment banking and private equity by providing education, access and career opportunities to young professionals from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. Participants in the program benefit from more than five years of mentorship at Evercore and TA, enabling them to build subject matter expertise in an entrepreneurial environment, gain exposure to marquee transactions and foster their professional networks.

To be considered for the TA-CORE program, interested undergraduates must first apply for and be accepted into Evercore’s Summer Analyst Internship Program and, upon completion, be offered a position in Evercore’s post-graduation, two-year Analyst Program. Once accepted as an Evercore Summer Analyst, candidates from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, including those that identify as Black, Hispanic or Latino, and/or American Indian/Alaskan Native, have an opportunity to learn about TA and the private equity industry through a series of learning sessions and networking activities. If interested, eligible candidates then apply and interview for TA’s three-year Associate Program, to begin after their commitment to Evercore. As an Associate, selected individuals would be involved in all stages of the investment process, including deal origination, deal execution and portfolio work within one of TA’s five core industries.

In 2021, the first year of TA-CORE, eight eligible candidates from the pool of incoming Evercore Analysts participated in informational sessions and networking events hosted by TA. Two TA-CORE participants were ultimately selected and will join TA as Associates in 2024, following their two-year placement with Evercore that begins in June 2022.

“My experience throughout the TA-CORE program has been both highly informative and enjoyable. I have particularly appreciated the transparent insights about the growth equity space and what makes TA unique,” shared Jordan James, a TA-CORE participant selected in 2021. “The opportunity to visit TA’s Boston office and learn about the culture in person was particularly valuable. I was able to engage directly with the TA team about their different experiences in private equity, which furthered my interest in joining the firm after Evercore. I look forward to growing both my competence as a finance professional and my understanding of growth equity over the next five years with both Evercore and TA.”

TA and Evercore aim to build on TA-CORE’s momentum for its second year, with an expanded schedule for 2022 that will feature more in-person networking, in accordance with local COVID-19 protocols. To date, 21 eligible candidates have chosen to participate, more than doubling the number of candidates in 2021.

“Teams with diverse backgrounds are critical to driving performance, promoting innovation and enabling the change we want to see in our industry and society,” said Jason Werlin, a Managing Director at TA and Co-Head of TA’s North America Technology Group. “As a leader in our industry, we believe that we must help foster diversity in the next generation of private equity professionals. That starts by educating young, diverse students about the industry and providing greater opportunity for underrepresented groups. We are excited about the meaningful impact TA-CORE will have on the talented participants, TA and the industry as a whole.”

“Evercore and TA both value a partnership where talented candidates can start highly competitive roles upon undergraduate graduation,” said Naveen Nataraj, Senior Managing Director at Evercore. “This initiative is aligned with Evercore’s commitment to sustaining a strong culture of inclusion that embraces diversity and creates opportunities for all employees. We look forward to building on the success of TA-CORE thus far and establishing pathways to success for our participants.”

TA and Evercore are equal opportunity employers committed to diversity and inclusion. The firms are pleased to consider all qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, protected veteran status, Aboriginal/Native American status or any other legally-protected factors.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm’s more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm with more than 1,800 employees and a presence in 11 countries. Evercore has been ranked by Vault.com as #1 of the 50 Best Investment Banking Internships three consecutive years and ranked #1 for the categories of “Formal Training”.

Evercore is dedicated to helping its clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research, equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

