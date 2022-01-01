Talisis Delivers Best-in-Class Experience Through Medallia’s Industry Leading Experience Platform

NPS® improved 20 points in single year for customer experience

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Medallia, Inc., the global leader in customer and employee experience, today announced Talisis, an education and skill development platform, has experienced a 20-point Net Promoter Score® (NPS) increase in a single year using Medallia Experience Cloud.

When Talisis began diving into improving customer experience, the innovative technology company was looking at mapping the customer journey and establishing guidelines and escalation options for closing the loop with customers. The findings led Talisis to seek a solution that could provide real-time insights and rapid action that would elevate the customer experience. Medallia offered not only an award winning, best-in-class customer experience platform, but also a simple way to meet all the goals set by the Talisis team.

“Medallia allows us to better understand our customers and employees through open communication enabling us to make the best decisions to improve their experience,” said Luz Montemayor, Director of Customer Experience, Talisis. “As we saw the improvement to our customer experience, we knew this was something we wanted to implement for our employees as well.”

Medallia helps the Talisis team measure employee sentiment throughout the onboarding process and employees’ first year. In support of the company’s commitment to Operational Customer Experience Management, the team worked to map the employee journey. All this work is aimed at improving the experience for employees and others who work at any of the company’s 160 locations throughout Mexico.

“For companies that are truly ready to elevate their customer and employee experience, finding a solution that can do both allows greater insights and results,” said Elena Hutchison, Executive Vice President of Strategy, Medallia. “As the world continues to trend toward prioritizing elevated experiences, Medallia offers an integrated approach that helps companies capture and act on real-time insights across both the customer and employee journeys.”

For the full case study on Talisis’s success with Medallia, visit our site at: https://www.medallia.com/resource/talisis-case-study/

About Talisis

Talisis is the education division of Grupo Topaz, holding firm founded in Nuevo León in 2011 by the Mexican entrepreneur Dionisio Garza Medina and managed today by Dionisio Garza Sada. With innovative learning experiences, Talisis is integrated by the Interamerican University for Development (UNID), U-ERRE, IESALUD, Harmon Hall, ADVENIO and Learning and Development.

About Medallia

Medallia is the pioneer and market leader in customer, employee, citizen, and patient experience. The company’s award-winning SaaS platform, Medallia Experience Cloud, is becoming the experience system of record that makes all other applications customer and employee aware. The platform captures billions of experience signals across interactions including all voice, video, digital, IoT, social media, and corporate-messaging tools. Medallia uses proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to automatically reveal predictive insights that drive powerful business actions and outcomes. Medallia customers reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities, and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. For more information visit www.medallia.com.

