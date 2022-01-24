Talkdesk Introduces New Industry-Specific Solution: Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud

Out-of-the-box customer service platform purpose built to unify the retail customer journey

Fourth in a series of Talkdesk Experience Clouds engineered from the ground up to deliver customer experience innovation for industry-specific business needs

Helps retailers drive brand loyalty and customer lifetime value by providing a better way to connect with, care for, and know their customers

Visit Talkdesk at Forrester CX North America, June 7-9 in Nashville, or Shoptalk Europe, June 6-8 in London, to learn more about Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CX–Talkdesk®, Inc., a global cloud contact center leader for customer-obsessed companies, today introduced Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud™, the AI-powered customer service solution specifically made for retailers. The uniquely designed platform unifies the customer journey across physical and digital channels to help brands meet customers wherever they are. Pre-configured retail workflows and scripts ensure value is added to every conversation, while “retail fluent,” pre-trained AI accelerates speed to resolution.

Talkdesk Research™ underscores the strategic, growth-driving role of customer service in retail. Recent global surveys show that the ability to resolve customer service issues on first contact has become the number one driver of customer loyalty. Other studies show that 72% of shoppers say their preferred channel varies by context, and 86% of retail CX leaders say customer relationship growth will be an agent KPI within the next few years. Designed based on extensive industry research and expertise, Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud offers a broad range of benefits for retailers, their customers, and their workforces.

Business-centric benefits

Drives customer lifetime value and loyalty: Equips teams with tools to deepen customer connections, increase sales, and build brand love through every conversation.

Equips teams with tools to deepen customer connections, increase sales, and build brand love through every conversation. Maximizes the tech stack and reduces costs: Improves time-to-value with a platform that is easy to set up, maintain, and monitor; out-of-the-box integrations offer simple-to-build connections.

Improves time-to-value with a platform that is easy to set up, maintain, and monitor; out-of-the-box integrations offer simple-to-build connections. Enhances real-time reporting and visibility: Provides proactive real-time reports, dashboards, and insights from the customer service platform to all functions of an organization.

Customer-centric benefits

Accelerates speed to resolution: Allows customers to connect with organizations in the place, time, or device of their choice, or self-serve through voice and digital channels that are pre-trained to address common retail CX use cases.

Allows customers to connect with organizations in the place, time, or device of their choice, or self-serve through voice and digital channels that are pre-trained to address common retail CX use cases. Boosts NPS and CSAT across all channels: Smart, contextual, priority routing pairs customers with customer service representatives who can best assist them – whether the agent is in the contact center, in-store, or someone from another department.

Smart, contextual, priority routing pairs customers with customer service representatives who can best assist them – whether the agent is in the contact center, in-store, or someone from another department. Reduces customer effort and frustrations: Leverages real-time analytics to identify the reasons behind customer inquiries and combines that insight with proactive communication and automation tools that anticipate customer needs.

Workforce-centric benefits

Reduces training, on-boarding, and turnover: Enables teams to fuel customer growth quickly with AI-powered tools, such as pre-configured retail workflows, scripts, next best actions, access into customers’ digital shopping carts, and more.

Enables teams to fuel customer growth quickly with AI-powered tools, such as pre-configured retail workflows, scripts, next best actions, access into customers’ digital shopping carts, and more. Improves productivity and collaboration: Equips digital and in-store associates with customer interaction history, order details, and all conversations (voice, video, co-browse, social media, messaging, and email) via a single unified interface.

Equips digital and in-store associates with customer interaction history, order details, and all conversations (voice, video, co-browse, social media, messaging, and email) via a single unified interface. Optimizes and empowers the workforce: Gives teams personalized improvement opportunities for enhancing service quality, consistency, after-call work, and compliance – all based on customer feedback, transcripts, and KPIs.

Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud joins a growing roster of Talkdesk industry-specific contact center innovations introduced by the company in recent months. Learn more about Talkdesk CX offerings for retail at Forrester CX North America, June 7-9 in Nashville, or Shoptalk Europe, June 6-8 in London.

Supporting Quotes

“The art of good retailing has never been more challenging. The number of exceptions requiring customer service is increasing and becoming more complex. Some customers prefer speaking to a live person, others want to chat, video, email, or text when they need assistance,” said Steve Rowen, managing partner, Retail Systems Research. “Retailers must meet their customers where they are when it comes to customer service, and technologies like the Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud enable them to do so.”

“As a global leader in next generation CX, we pride ourselves in supporting retailers worldwide with the best CX talent, digital tools, and consultative services,” said Paulo Silva, senior vice president of client solutions, Alorica. “The Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud will be instrumental for us in continuing to serve our customers with the best technology available.”

“Few people contact customer service because they’re happy, yet every service interaction should result in happy customers. This means every conversation is an opportunity to take customers on a happy path,” said Shannon Flanagan, vice president of retail and consumer goods, Talkdesk. “With Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, retailers can easily create that journey – whether that’s providing self-service options that actually work, equipping service associates with tools to deepen customer relationships, or using the gold mine of customer service data to ensure an exceptional experience.”

