Tangoe Launches Bundled Technology Expense and Asset Management Solutions for Mid-size Businesses

Flexible Packages to Drive Efficiency and Cost Savings

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Tangoe, the leading technology expense and asset management solution for more than 20 years, has unveiled a suite of curated bundles of their cutting-edge, full-lifecycle expense management and optimization platform, Tangoe One.

The new tiered packages are designed to help mid-size businesses access the Tangoe One platform to simplify, manage, and optimize telecom, mobile, and cloud assets, and expenses from one consolidated portal.

“IT Expense and Asset Management is no longer just for the largest global enterprises; our new bundled solutions make it possible for businesses of all sizes to harness the power of our Tangoe One platform like never before,” said Mark Denney, Chief Revenue Officer, Tangoe. “Tangoe One empowers businesses to save time and money by leveraging our software to automate technology lifecycle tasks. That, coupled with robust reporting and analytics, allows businesses to focus on what they do best.”

For Telecom, Mobile and Cloud, Tangoe is offering three tiers of service: Standard, Business, and Premium. Standard packages include the core services such as license to inventory and invoice management, basic reporting and bill pay. The Business package adds more dynamic reporting and additional services, such as order management and inventory management with audit. Premium bundles unlock the full potential of the Tangoe One platform and managed services, with full access to Tangoe’s analytics, reports and dashboards.”

Tangoe One’s Mid-Enterprise solution is purpose built for technology solution distributors to a have flexible offer to meet the needs of the businesses they serve. “AVANT is committed to enabling our Trusted Advisors to navigate the rapidly evolving IT marketplace through our alliances with next-generation technology providers like Tangoe,” said Shane McNamara, Executive Vice President of Engineering and Operations, AVANT. “The combination of Tangoe One’s automated expense and inventory management capabilities and AVANT’s team of strategic channel sales experts, knowledgeable engineers and partner support staff, enables our Trusted Advisors to expertly meet one of their customers’ most critical business needs – driving efficiency and cost savings.”

To learn more about Tangoe One, Mid-Enterprise bundled solutions, and Tangoe’s other IT expense management solutions and services, visit www.tangoe.com. Read more at www.tangoe.com/blog/tangoe-launches-solutions-for-mid-size-businesses.

About Tangoe:

Tangoe is the leading technology expense and asset management solution. Tangoe seamlessly integrates with hundreds of providers globally to deliver the reporting and insights needed by enterprises of all sizes and scales. Fueled by an innovative automation framework and unified customer experience, Tangoe optimizes spend and resources across telecom, mobile, cloud, and IoT. For more information on the power of Tangoe and how it can transform your business, visit www.tangoe.com or connect with the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Bradley Norman



External Communications Manager



[email protected]

Gay Beach



Vice President, MarCom, Digital and Demand



[email protected]