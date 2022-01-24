Tantalus Systems Announces Voting Results for Annual General and Special Meeting

Burnaby, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – June 10, 2022) – Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (“Tantalus” or the “Company“), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, today announced the voting results of the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 10, 2022 (the “Meeting“).

Election of Directors

The following five nominees of management were elected as directors at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of each director nominee are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Laura Formusa 28,496,800 99.99% 2,200 0.01% Dr. Francis J. Harvey 28,496,800 99.99% 2,200 0.01% Tom Liston 28,496,800 99.99% 2,200 0.01% Peter Londa 28,496,800 99.99% 2,200 0.01% John McEwen 28,496,800 99.99% 2,200 0.01%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors were authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

Approval of Amending and Restating the Omnibus Long Term Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, the amending and restating of the Company’s omnibus long term incentive plan was approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID)

Tantalus is a smart grid technology company that transforms aging one-way grids into future-proofed multi-directional grids that improve the efficiency, reliability and sustainability of public power and electric cooperative utilities and the communities they serve. Our solutions are purpose-built to allow utilities to restore power quickly after major disruptions, adapt to rapidly shifting consumer expectations and population shifts, innovate new solutions based on the adoption of distributed energy resources and evolve their grid infrastructure at their own pace without needless cost or complexity. All this gives our user community the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while planning for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

