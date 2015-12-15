Tavant Announces Significant Expansion Across Europe

— Plans to hire additional staff to meet customer growth in the region —

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#europe—Tavant, Silicon Valley’s leading digital products and solutions company, today announced its expansion in the European market to serve its growing customer base. This will involve a major expansion of its current operations in the Netherlands (Eindhoven) and the UK (Nottingham), as well as the opening of a new near-shore development center in Portugal.

This expansion will be driven by local hiring, training of local talent, as well as looking at the acquisition of a Europe based systems integrator. This will empower its customers across the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Norway, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Italy to further grow the digital economy.

“We are very pleased to welcome Tavant’s further expansion to the Eindhoven region. The AI & Data Technologies are slowly becoming part of our everyday lives and we see it touching many parts of industry in Brabant, from manufacturing to logistics, field service to customer delivery. Inspection, picking, and autonomous navigation are just a few areas where we see great, real-world applications and many more opportunities for Tavant,” said Guido Leestemaker, Project Manager, Foreign Investments at the Brabant Development Agency.

“It’s our privilege to work with our customers across Europe – a region that continues to bring innovations to market every day. As our world begins to come together in person once again, our Europe expansion is all about closer collaboration with our partners and customers. The decision to expand our operations in Europe is not only a logical step in developing our business but, more importantly, is a response to the growing demand of our European clients who praise our speed, agility, adaptability, and our ability to turn their business goals into meaningful business outcomes. We would also like to extend our thanks to the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and the Brabant Development Agency (BOM) for their support in this expansion in the Netherlands,” said Sarvesh Mahesh, CEO, Tavant.

“This is a perfect next step as we evolve our business as the leading product and solutions company across EMEA and globally. We are purpose-built to help businesses adopt next-generation digital technologies and are enormously proud of our track record of delivering great client outcomes,” Mahesh substantiated.

The European expansion is the latest in a series of major milestones for Tavant in recent years. Tavant also recently opened its second U.S. development and innovation center in Dallas, TX, and added 300 new employees across the U.S. Over the last few years, Tavant has increased its focus on product and platform development, leveraging connected technologies such as IoT, machine learning, data science, and AI & advanced analytics to collaborate with customers on their digital journey. Tavant has always been known as a top employer, which helps it in attracting and retaining top talent. More recently, Tavant’s revenue has grown by over 40% YoY, creating a foundation for Tavant’s re-investment in the European market.

About Tavant

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant is a digital products and solutions company that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 3000 people and is a recognized top employer. Tavant is creating an AI-powered intelligent enterprise by reimagining customer experiences, driving operational efficiencies, and improving collaboration. Find Tavant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

