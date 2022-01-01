TD SYNNEX Recognized as Winner of 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year

FREMONT, Calif. & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TD SYNNEX today announced it has won the 2022 Microsoft Worldwide Partner of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our Microsoft teams around the world are thrilled to be recognized as the Worldwide Partner of the Year for two consecutive years,” said Reza Honarmand, senior vice president of Global Cloud HyperScalers at TD SYNNEX. “This accomplishment is rare and truly special. I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of the TD SYNNEX global teams, especially during the biggest merger in our company’s history.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. TD SYNNEX was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Indirect Provider of the Year category.

The Indirect Provider Partner of the Year Award recognizes partner excellence in transforming the traditional transactional business model into a value-based, all-inclusive, solution-provider model that reaches resellers at scale to drive usage, consumption, and customer acquisition growth throughout the partner channel.

The company was also a finalist for the Microsoft Partner of Year Award for Operational Excellence, and received accolades in the following countries:

Colombia: Microsoft Partner of the Year

France: Microsoft Partner of the Year

Italy: Microsoft Partner of the Year

Brazil: Microsoft Partner of the Year- Business Excellence Awards, Operational Excellence for the Latin America Region

“I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nick Parker, corporate vice president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I’m continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and the impact for their customers.”

Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 19-20 this year.

Additional details on the 2022 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner Network blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/inspire/awards.

