TechTarget’s SearchVMware.com Announces Call for Nominations of Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The editors of TechTarget, Inc.’s SearchVMware.com™ have officially announced the opening of submissions for the Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards. The winners will be selected from the product entrants at the VMware® Explore 2022 US conference (previously known as the VMworld conference), which takes place August 29th through September 1st and is hosted by VMware, Inc. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2022. Only products that have a booth presence on the show floor will be considered for this year’s awards. The product must be on display at the show.

For the sixteenth straight year, TechTarget is the official media partner for the Best of Awards program at this conference. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchVMware.com and its sister site, SearchVirtualDesktop.com™, will review and evaluate the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

Judges will visit contenders’ booths at VMware Explore 2022, and winners will be announced at the show. Products must be from a company exhibiting at VMware Explore 2022 US. In addition to individual category winners, a single Best of Show award will be given at the judges’ discretion.

This year, the awards span the following technology categories:

Business Continuity and Data Protection

Multi-cloud and App Modernization

Security, Networking and Edge

Judges’ Choice

Best of Show

Only products currently available for purchase will be considered for all categories.

The full Best of VMware Explore 2022 Awards criteria and category descriptions can be found by clicking here.

Nominate a product by clicking here. If you receive an error in submitting your nomination or have questions about your entry, please contact [email protected].

