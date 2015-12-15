TECNO Announces Global Launch of CAMON 19 Series, Offering Incredible Night-time Photography Features

New Flagship CAMON 19 Pro Makes Stylish Debut at New York’s Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TECNO, a global premium smartphone brand, today announced the launch of its CAMON 19 series at Rockefeller Center in New York. Designed for young fashionistas, the TECNO CAMON 19 series is designed to overcome the traditional challenges associated with photography in nighttime and low-light conditions with style, with such features as a 64MP bright night portrait photography technology and the industry’s slimmest 0.98mm bezel.





Smartphones in the series also feature Samsung’s RGBW color filter sensor technology, which adds a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations to enable light intake to be enhanced by 30 percent.

“The TECNO CAMON 19 series is the answer for consumers around the world who are seeking a premium smartphone that combines style and performance with an elevated photographic experience,” said Jack Guo, General Manager of TECNO, “We’re very proud to introduce the TECNO CAMON 19 series and continue to reinforce TECNO’s commitment to exploring more possibilities in the fusion of technology, innovation, and design.”

First RGBW+G+P Sensitive Lens for 64MP Bright Night Portrait

With its industry-first 64MP main camera and an RGBW lens co-developed with Samsung, the CAMON 19 Pro’s super night camera sets new standards for accurately capturing bright, clear images and portraits in less-than-optimal lighting situations. This is accomplished by employing a sensor system that mimics the focus of a human eye and allows for exceptional light processing, along with a glass lens that increases the light intake by more than 208 percent and significantly increases the brightness of the image.

When in Super Night Portrait mode, the sensor and lens combine to transform portraits taken in dimly lit environments into ones brimming with brightness, contrast, and sharpness, while eliminating visual artifacts (also known as “noise”). The four rear flashlights, along with an advanced algorithm, recognize low-light conditions and provide the necessary light to effectively fill shadows or dark areas.

The 0.98mm Slimmest Bezel, Dazzling Backshell with 200 million stars

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro offers the industry’s slimmest bezel, framing a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, to deliver an unsurpassed immersive experience. The diamond-like coating of 200 million crystals provides a premium texture and avoids fingerprint smudges. The powerful camera with a double ring and three cameras perfectly balances the camera and back panel aesthetic design to create the ultimate overall feeling.

It’s so beautiful, in fact, that the TECNO CAMON 19 series recently won the iF Design Award 2022 for the outstanding product design for its slim bezel design and an ingenious dual-ring triple-camera layout.

50MP 2X Optical-Zoom Lens Delivers Clearer and More Detailed Portraits

The 50MP camera adopted by CAMON 19 Pro utilizes a 2X optical-zoom lens. The optimal focal length distance of 50mm allows users to shoot videos and photos with clearer and more crisp portrait outlines without distortion. When in portrait mode, choosing 2x portrait with bokeh to highlight portraits, transforms a casual shot into a magazine-quality masterpiece.

Bright Night Portrait Video, Shining in Dark Light

For video enthusiasts, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro simplifies shooting and editing videos with several new features designed to deliver new levels of creativity and quality. When the video night view algorithm detects less-than-optimal ambient brightness, it automatically works with the RGBW sensor/glass lens system to enhance the brightness of the image. Additionally, by employing OIS+EIS Stabilization–even in dark environments–the laser can quickly focus to ensure a bright and stable image or video.

Great videos in backlit environments are also ensured by using the HDR mode on the TECNO CAMON 19 series. The technology helps create clearer backlit portraits and more details of the human face.

AI Face Beauty, Intelligently Identifies Different Facial Structures, Skin Tones

The smartphone’s camera system also utilizes AI Face Beauty technology, which intelligently identifies different facial structures and skin tones, and delivers smoothing complexions and accurate skin tones along with other improvements.

TüV Rheinland Certification Display at 120Hz High Refresh Rate

Complementing the elegant aesthetics of TECNO CAMON 19 Pro are powerful performance features that place a spotlight on user convenience to create the ideal entertainment experience.

Whether playing games, watching videos, or scrolling through social media, the phone features a display featuring Wide Color Gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate, optimizing the phone for the clarity, brightness, and color accuracy for a stunning viewing experience. Certified by TuV Rheinland, the display minimizes blue light and provides a more comfortable viewing experience by reducing eye strain and fatigue.

5000 mAh Battery + 33 Watt Flash Charge

TECNO CAMON 19 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset with its better display, more image processing power and faster speed. Running out of power will seldom be an issue for the CAMON 19 Pro, thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with 33 Watt Flash Charge.

Pricing & Availability

The CAMON 19 PRO and other models from the CAMON 19 series are expected to be broadly available in June across global regions including Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia. Pricing varies by region.

About TECNO

