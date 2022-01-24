Tempest to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class1 therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live or archived recording of the company presentation, please visit the investor section of the Tempest website at https://ir.tempesttx.com.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company advancing small molecules that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms with the potential to treat a wide range of tumors. The company’s two novel clinical programs are TPST-1120 and TPST-1495, antagonists of PPARα and EP2/EP4, respectively. Both TPST-1120 and TPST-1495 are advancing through clinical trials designed to study both agents as monotherapies and in combination with other approved agents. In collaboration with F. Hoffmann La Roche, TPST-1120 is also advancing in a randomized, global, Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma. Tempest is also developing an orally-available inhibitor of TREX-1 designed to activate selectively the cGAS/STING pathway, an innate immune response pathway important for the development of anti-tumor immunity. Tempest is headquartered in South San Francisco. More information about Tempest can be found on the company’s website at www.tempesttx.com.

Investor Contact:

Sylvia Wheeler
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

Media Contact:

Aljanae Reynolds
Wheelhouse Life Science Advisors
[email protected]

____________________
1 If approved

Related Stories

Healthy Extracts New Clinical Study Highlights UBN RELIEF Naturally Alleviates Migraine Symptoms

CorMedix to Participate at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SCYNEXIS Announces Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application of BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an Expanded Indication for the Prevention of Recurrent Vaginal Yeast Infections

Allogene Therapeutics Announces the FDA Granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation to ALLO-501A for Large B Cell Lymphoma

Albireo to Present New Data at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

First patient dosed in second Phase 2 add-on Ketamine Trial in Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD)

You may have missed

Healthy Extracts New Clinical Study Highlights UBN RELIEF Naturally Alleviates Migraine Symptoms

CorMedix to Participate at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SCYNEXIS Announces Submission of Supplemental New Drug Application of BREXAFEMME® (ibrexafungerp tablets) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an Expanded Indication for the Prevention of Recurrent Vaginal Yeast Infections

Allogene Therapeutics Announces the FDA Granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designation to ALLO-501A for Large B Cell Lymphoma

Albireo to Present New Data at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022

error: Content is protected !!