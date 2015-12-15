The City of Escondido Achieves 62% Overall Self-Service Electronic Payment Adoption with InvoiceCloud’s Innovative Payment Solution

ESCONDIDO, Calif. & BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The City of Escondido has seen 62% overall self-service electronic payment adoption since implementing InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart (NYSE: ESMT) solution for online bill payment services, in 2018.

To keep up with the latest options in digital payments and offer utility customers an intuitive, frictionless bill payment experience, Escondido implemented the InvoiceCloud payment solution, which allows customers to pay utility bills via digital wallet, text, phone, or PayPal, in addition to traditional bill payment routes. InvoiceCloud also offers the option to set up automatic payments, schedule event-based payment reminders, and manage bills online.

“Since we transitioned to InvoiceCloud, billing and payments have been much easier for both our customers and our staff,” said Christina Holmes, Director of Finance for the City of Escondido. “Giving our customers the choice, convenience, and simplicity that comes with making payments online has really helped us to improve the overall relationship we have with our customers. The InvoiceCloud payment portal has also saved the team a lot of manual labor and time, which makes it a win for everyone.”

After seamlessly integrating with the city’s Oracle CC&B system in 2018, the Escondido staff immediately began to see impactful results. In the first nine months, the City of Escondido saw a 69% decrease in payment-related customer service calls, giving staff back valuable time to focus on other high-priority projects for the city. The utility department also saw an 83% increase in paperless billing enrollment in those first nine months with InvoiceCloud, causing a reduction in print and mail expenses that continues to contribute to $23,000 in annual savings for the city.

InvoiceCloud has a rich history of delivering smooth, seamless implementations for Oracle utilities customers like the City of Escondido. For more on the City of Escondido’s experience with InvoiceCloud, check out their story here. To learn how InvoiceCloud could do the same for your organization, meet the team in person next at OUUG from June 28 to June 30, 2022 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tenn.

About Escondido:



The City of Escondido is located in Southern California, just 30 miles northeast of San Diego. Its Utility Billing office, which is a division of the Finance Department, processes payments for Escondido’s over 30,000 utility customers.

About InvoiceCloud:



InvoiceCloud, an EngageSmart solution, is the leading provider of online bill payment services. Founded in 2009, the company has grown to be one of the leading disruptors in the cloud-based electronic bill presentment and payment (EBPP) space, helping institutions put customer experience first. By switching to InvoiceCloud, clients improve customer engagement, loyalty, and efficiency while reducing churn and missed payments in the process. With over 2,600 clients across the US and over 50 million payments processed annually, InvoiceCloud is one of the most secure, innovative, and inclusive fintech solutions in the market. To learn more, visit www.InvoiceCloud.com.

About EngageSmart:



EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves 84,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https://engagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Disclosure



We disclose information to the public concerning EngageSmart, EngageSmart’s products and services, and other items through a variety of disclosure channels in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public. Some of the information distributed through these disclosure channels may be considered material information. Investors and others are encouraged to review the information we make public in the locations below.* This list may be updated from time to time.



Contacts

Media:



Investor Relations:

