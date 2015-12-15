The Jefferson Institute of Bioprocessing to Bring Biologics Training to Budd Bioworks

Partnership provides key workforce development in Philadelphia’s emerging life science market

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing (JIB) and Plymouth Group announced today that JIB’s biotechnician training program will move into space at Budd Bioworks.





JIB’s training services will enable life-changing therapies developed in Philadelphia’s “Cellicon Valley” to be supported by a well-trained bioprocessing workforce. JIB will provide training services remotely and in the Budd Innovation Center located at 2450 W. Hunting Park Avenue.

“The partnership with JIB creates a fantastic resource to support the growth of the life science ecosystem within Philadelphia and provides a tangible validation of the transformation of our campus into a key location for innovation,” said Michael Davis, Founding Principal of the Plymouth Group, developer of Budd Bioworks. “Our goal is to help spur economic opportunity across the region and support the expansion of a well-trained workforce equipped to produce the pioneering cures of tomorrow.”

A specialty program of Thomas Jefferson University, JIB provides pre-clinical process development, product development, analytical, quality control, stability and release testing, world-class industry training, and strong credential programs through its university partnership. JIB’s biopharmaceuticals and biologics support typically encompass development areas devoted to therapeutic programs, including proteins, monoclonal antibodies, fusion proteins, bispecific, and antibody drug conjugates. JIB also support cell and gene therapy, next-generation vaccines and viral vectors.

“We are excited about working with the Bioprocessing Training Center at Budd Bioworks,” said Dr. Parviz Shamlou, Vice President at Thomas Jefferson University and Executive Director of the Jefferson Institute for Bioprocessing. “As Budd Bioworks builds and grows, so could the training programs, which could be provided at all levels from entry operators to advanced programs for people who need to update their knowledge of a particular area.”

Thomas Jefferson University Chief Operating Officer Kathy Gallagher added, “JIB is designed to meet critical workforce needs in an innovative fashion. With science, health, design, engineering and business established as our University’s legacy programs, JIB is uniquely positioned to train not only the experts of the future, but can keep the experts of today up-to-date with the latest advances in the field.”

With this new relationship, JIB will be expanding upon the success of its core bioprocessing training facility and bringing its proven training programs to more audiences.

Budd Bioworks is a transformative redevelopment of the former Budd Company steel stamping plant in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood into a world-class home for discovery to production, supporting the needs for life sciences at all stages within a 30-acre urban campus. It is located less than 15 minutes from Philadelphia’s University City academic and research center where cell and gene (CGT) therapies were first discovered, and just two miles from Thomas Jefferson University’s East Falls Campus.

“JIB programming and Budd Bioworks’ continuum of space from incubation to large-scale bioproduction is a winning combination that will address the pressing need for available cGMP manufacturing space and bioprocessing talent we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” said Joseph Fetterman of Colliers Life Sciences, who is marketing the campus.

The campus holds a significant place in Philadelphia’s manufacturing past, at its height employing 20,000 people mass producing pioneering stainless-steel applications that revolutionized transit from the automobile to outer space.

Stay with the progress at Budd, sign up for development updates at: buddbio.com.

About Plymouth Group

The Plymouth Group is a private equity firm, specializing in real estate acquisitions, finance, and development as well as alternative investments and venture capital across several industries with a national portfolio of over 5 million square feet and more than 50 completed projects. With an entrepreneurial culture and best-in-class partnership approach we have a proven track record of unlocking opportunity for the investors, tenants and communities we serve.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.3 billion and $65 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Thomas Jefferson University

Thomas Jefferson University is a leader in transdisciplinary, professional education. Jefferson, home of the Sidney Kimmel Medical College and the Kanbar College of Design, Engineering and Commerce, is a preeminent university delivering high-impact education in 160 undergraduate and graduate programs to 8,200 students in architecture, business, design, engineering, fashion and textiles, health, medicine, science and social science. Jefferson is re-defining the higher education value proposition with an approach that is collaborative and active; increasingly global; integrated with industry; focused on research across disciplines to foster innovation and discovery; and technology-enhanced. Student-athletes compete as the Jefferson Rams in the NCAA Division II Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference.

