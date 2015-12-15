The Port of Seattle selects Locus Technologies for its Environmental Software

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Locus Technologies (Locus) is pleased to announce that The Port of Seattle (Port) has selected Locus’s multitenant Software as a Service (SaaS) for its environmental data management and compliance software. The Port of Seattle is a government agency overseeing the seaport and airport of Seattle. Their portfolio ranges from parks and waterfront real estate to one of the largest airports and container terminals on the West Coast. With Locus’s software, The Port will streamline its environmental management across its properties. The term of this contract is ten (10) years with a contract value of over one million dollars.

The Port of Seattle competitively procured environmental software that will serve as the Port’s centralized system for managing environmental data and information, site investigations and permit compliance for Aviation and Maritime Port operations.

Locus’s cloud software will replace several existing systems, which no longer meet the Port’s requirements. Locus’s software combines the power of EIM’s environmental data analytical and reporting capabilities with Locus Platform’s configurable compliance features to track, notify, and manage regulatory commitments for the Port and its contractors. Locus software provides a unified system for environmental data management and compliance and allows the flexibility to adapt to regulatory changes over the course of the contract.

“We are very pleased that Port of Seattle recognized the power of our cloud software. The Port selected Locus software due to its robust environmental data management and compliance capabilities tested for nearly a quarter-century in the cloud. With Locus, the Port will have all data in a central data repository available on the web 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Port will reap the benefits of using Locus’ SaaS to manage and automate their environmental data, compliance, and reporting,” said Neno Duplan, CEO of Locus.