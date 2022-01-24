Thryv Hires Veteran Tech Marketer Tami Cannizzaro as Chief Marketing Officer

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) (“Thryv” or the “Company”), the small business platform for growing small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced it has hired Tami Cannizzaro as Chief Marketing Officer. With more than 20 years of experience building tech companies into category leaders, Cannizzaro will play a key role in Thryv’s growth strategy.

“Tami has a proven track record of driving new customers, increased engagement, and revenue growth for major global technology brands as well as emerging leaders in the category,” said Joe Walsh, Chairman and CEO of Thryv. “She understands customer needs and uses those insights to drive integrated marketing programs that produce revenue growth.

“Her experience and approach are the perfect fit for Thryv as we continue to accelerate our expansion.”

Cannizzaro most recently served as Vice President, Growth Marketing at Forcepoint, where she was responsible for $75 million marketing-generated pipeline. Previously, she was CMO at Comodo, where she ramped per year net-new annual recurring revenue (ARR) from 54 percent to more than 100 percent. She has built out successful strategies and teams while leading marketing and demand generation roles at CA Technologies, Oracle and eBay.

For the first part of her career, Cannizzaro worked in various roles at IBM, including Executive Director of Marketing for the IBM Social Business, where she supported revenue growth from $1 billion to $2.5 billion in five years, and as Vice President of Marketing for IBM Cloud, where she crafted a go-to-market strategy that supported a $9 billion global revenue stream and cemented IBM as a recognized leader in hybrid cloud computing.

“Thryv has already established a global presence and reputation for making it easier to run and grow a small business, and I can’t wait to build on that success,” said Cannizzaro. “I see so much opportunity in SaaS, in the SMB space, and in Thryv’s product and team. I’m excited to collaborate across Thryv to better understand our buyers, drive demand and accelerate revenue.”

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 46,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 400,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

