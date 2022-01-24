Tiptree Inc. to Present Virtually and Host 1×1 Investor Meetings at the 12th Annual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 22nd

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) (“Tiptree”) today announced that Randy Maultsby, President and Scott McKinney, Deputy CFO will participate in the virtual East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022. Tiptree’s presentation will be webcasted and is scheduled to be available at 6:00 am ET on June 22nd. The presentation can be accessed through the investor relations section of Tiptree’s website: http://www.tiptreeinc.com and on the IDEAS conference website: www.IDEASconferences.com.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) allocates capital to select small and middle market companies with the mission of building long-term value. Established in 2007, we have a significant track record investing in the insurance sector and across a variety of other industries, including mortgage origination, specialty finance and shipping. With proprietary access and a flexible capital base, we seek to uncover compelling investment opportunities and support management teams in unlocking the full value potential of their businesses. For more information, please visit tiptreeinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are “Sponsored BY Investors, FOR Investors” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management.

Contacts

Tiptree Inc.

Investor Relations, 212-446-1400



[email protected]