Toshiba Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape “Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors in Grocery and Food Store Retail 2022 Vendor Assessment”

Toshiba recognized for its ELERA commerce platform and its embrace of modern technologies that enable retailers to take omni-channel commerce to the next level

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, market share leader in retail store technology, announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: “Worldwide Point-of-Sale Software Vendors in Grocery and Food Store Retail 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46743220, May 2022).”

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader,” said Rance Poehler, president and CEO, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “We are moving rapidly into a new world where retail touchpoints must be seamlessly interconnected to create the kind of personalized and cohesive shopping experience that consumers have come to expect—at POS and throughout the store. Today, we are working closely with retailers to accelerate this transformation by unifying channels and digitizing their stores with our ELERA commerce platform and solutions, enabling them to quickly adapt and scale to deliver an exceptional retail experience.”

IDC MarketScape is the IT industry’s premier vendor assessment tool providing in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessment. This 2022 IDC MarketScape assesses the capabilities and strategies of enterprise POS software solution providers that have a significant presence in the global grocery/food store segment. A key component of the evaluation is how IT buyers perceive the benefits of POS software in meeting the unique and ever-changing needs of grocery stores as well as the providers’ strategy and commitment to innovation to enable retailers’ ongoing omni-channel success.

“Successful players need to enable the visibility and democratization of data that comes from each customer touchpoint,” noted Margot Juros, research manager, worldwide retail technology strategies, IDC in the assessment. “One key differentiator among leaders in this space is the ability to provide real-time, actionable data to help grocery retailers make impactful changes at the store level.”

The report highlights Toshiba’s key strengths:

Global presence: “Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions stands out with its global presence, large installed base of POS systems, strong omni-channel vision and road map, long record of innovation, and demonstrated ability to meet evolving business needs, making Toshiba a formidable competitor.”

Next-level unified commerce: “Toshiba’s ELERA platform stands apart from many competitors with its embrace of modern technologies throughout the platform to take unified commerce to the next level including IoT, edge, data analytics/visualization, and computer vision. Its microservices architecture allows seamless interaction of applications of the retailer’s choice across channels while maintaining a common user experience across the platform (head or headless).”

Flexibility: “Toshiba offers retailers great flexibility for payments from the platform, acting as a connector between POS and payment gateways. Retailers can use an existing payment gateway or Toshiba gateway thereby eliminating the need for third-party vendors in the middle.”

