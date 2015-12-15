TSA Trials Pangiam’s AI-Driven Solution to Improve Airport Threat Detection

Pangiam, in collaboration with Google Cloud, is selected to demonstrate its artificial intelligence solution for advanced accessible screening

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has selected transport security technologists Pangiam to demonstrate its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven accessible screening solution that has the potential to transform aviation security worldwide.

Project DARTMOUTH, the collaboration between Pangiam and Google Cloud, utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and pattern analysis technologies to digest and analyse vast amounts of data in real-time to identify potential prohibited items in carry-on baggage.

“As TSA and other security agencies adopt 3D Computed Tomography (CT), this application of AI represents a potentially transformative leap in aviation security, making air travel safer and more consistent, while allowing TSA’s highly trained officers to focus on bags that pose the greatest risk. Our aim is to utilize AI and computer vision technologies to enhance security by providing TSA and security officers with powerful tools to detect prohibitive items that may pose a threat to aviation security is a significant step toward setting a new security standard with worldwide implications,” said Alexis Long, Product Director, Pangiam.

TSA’s Innovation Task Force (ITF) issued a Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for transportation security solutions in December 2021 to identify innovative solutions that are rigorously evaluated and then demonstrated in a live operational environment. ITF’s mission is to identify and demonstrate emerging solutions that increase security effectiveness and efficiency, improve passenger experience, and to deliver solutions that secure the freedom of movement throughout the nation’s transportation system.

The first series of Project DARTMOUTH trials is set to begin at TSA’s System Integration Facility (TSIF) – a 128,000 square-foot lab that serves as a testing ground for state-of-the-art technologies for possible implementation at airport security checkpoints. While TSA is the first to debut Project DARTMOUTH initiative in North America, Pangiam is also working with AGS Airports Group on trials at Aberdeen, Glasgow, and Southampton airport in the UK.

Pangiam’s AI-based solution is built to Open Architecture standards and therefore, can be interoperable with hardware and equipment in a “plug and play” manner, allowing security operations to be transformed quickly through software innovation.

Find out more about Pangiam and the Project DARTMOUTH pilot at www.pangiam.com/project-dartmouth.

About Pangiam



We are security experts, technologists, innovators and problem solvers.

Founded by a team of customs and security professionals with decades of collective senior level executive experience, Pangiam has a deep understanding of the security, facilitation, and operational challenges facing businesses and governments today—and how they affect the customer experience, revenues, and brand loyalty. Since our founding, Pangiam has acquired industry leading technology companies in the identity verification and access control space, including veriScan, Linkware, and Trueface. Today, we operate under the Pangiam name, as a single enterprise offering comprehensive solutions, expertise and capabilities.

