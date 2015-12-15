Twist Bioscience to Present at Fujifilm’s 12th Annual Global IT Executive Summit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced that Steffen Hellmold, senior vice president, business development for data storage, will present at the Fujifilm 12th Annual Global IT Executive Summit taking place June 22-25, 2022 at the InterContinental Hotel in San Diego, CA. Mr. Hellmold will present on Thursday, June 23 from 3:15-3:45 PM PT in the Bayview Ballroom.

The Summit is an exclusive, invitation only event, bringing together industry experts, analysts, vendors and end users to discuss trends and best practices for data management and storage, as well as how technologies fit together to meet the challenge of exponential data growth in the zettabyte age. In his presentation, “Scaling up from Data Lakes to Data Oceans,” Mr. Hellmold will discuss how DNA data storage could enable the industry to harness the exponential data growth with affordable high-density archive storage solutions that meet sustainability requirements.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

