TXOne Networks Expands U.S. Footprint to Address American Industry’s Growing Need for OT Zero Trust Cybersecurity to Prevent Disruption from Modern Digital Threats

“Availability, integrity and confidentiality are crucial concerns in both IT (information technology) and OT cybersecurity for any business leader, but there remains a dangerous lack of awareness around the particular vulnerabilities of ICS (industrial control systems) and how to prevent attacks on them. It has been difficult for companies to find purpose-built OT security solutions that are specifically engineered to ensure the cybersecurity of OT devices while maintaining operations of worksite equipment,” said Dr. Terence Liu, chief executive officer of TXOne Networks. “This market environment is driving our rapid growth in the Americas. We have assembled an experienced team with the unique expertise to help companies counter the cyberthreats that could paralyze day-to-day operations.”

The TXOne Networks Americas team is led by Jeff DePasse, who brings more than 30 years of experience in high-tech sales, including 15 in direct- and channel-sales leadership in cybersecurity. DePasse has reinforced the TXOne Networks Americas management team with proven subject-matter experts in the space: John Elder, channel director; Austen Byers, technical director, and De Anne O’Connell, marketing director. The new Americas headquarters is in the high-tech corridor of Las Colinas, Irving, Texas, which is home to several Fortune 500 companies and centrally located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

With digital transformation in high gear across every vertical in the United States and globally, vulnerabilities in ICS can be easily exploited and are being targeted more frequently. TXOne Networks safeguards corporate operations with OT-native solutions, protecting critical assets for their entire lifecycle. Founded in 2019 as a joint venture between Trend Micro and Moxa, TXOne Networks has evolved into an individual brand pioneering adaptive solutions for the OT environment. TXOne Networks, in fact, wrote The OT Zero Trust Handbook, providing a clear, actionable framework for practical worksite protection by inspecting and locking down assets while segmenting and reinforcing network defenses.

“Businesses across the most critical American industries—from manufacturing to healthcare to power and energy—are highly vulnerable to modern digital threats. Some rely on ICS that include legacy technologies designed before cybersecurity became a serious concern and the IIot (Industrial Internet of Things) gained traction,” DePasse said. “Establishing this regional presence is vital to our customers in the Americas. We are rapidly growing the team with new technical and sales experts, and building the channel to give our customers the peace of mind needed to both confidently maintain daily operations and boldly pursue future opportunities.”

TXOne Networks Americas is kicking off with a strong presence at industry events, starting with a speaking engagement 2:10-3 p.m. Pacific June 9 at the RSA Conference in San Francisco. This educational session will reveal how unforeseen cyberattacks can cause physical damage in critical sectors.

