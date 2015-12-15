UK-based SaaS integration enabler Cyclr achieves SOC2 Type 2 compliance

Brighton, UK – 16 June 2022: Leading embedded iPaaS vendor, Cyclr, has announced it has achieved third party SOC2 Type 2 compliance. As an enabler of data transfer across a wide range of sources from APIs to customer databases, data security has always been one of the company’s highest priorities.

“As a UK/European company we have lived and breathed GDPR for many years and both data security and transparency have always been at the core to what we do,” commented Fraser Davidson, CEO of Cyclr. “However it is even better to now have this validated at the highest level by an external party. My team works hard every day to ensure we meet the most rigorous standards and they will wear this new badge with pride. The USA is one of our largest markets and it is for this reason that we have chosen to invest significant time and effort to demonstrate our ongoing compliance to US standards.”

“Cyclr has always had a solid commitment to putting our partners’ security and data protection first,” added Nic Butler, CTO, Cyclr. “We are constantly striving to make our controls and procedures best in class and are delighted to have achieved Level 2 accreditation. We understand that data security is never done, and we continue to work hard to ensure we maintain our partners’ trust.”

Developing integrations with other systems from scratch comes at a significant cost in both time and resources, and often acts as a major hurdle to market penetration for technology companies. Cyclr helps accelerate the integration delivery process and create a frictionless user journey between third parties at scale so software and SaaS innovators can focus on their own development, winning new clients, and growing their business.

Cyclr has built a library of over 400 API connectors that technology companies can choose to create white-label integrations. The library ranges from smaller niche services up to widely known global names such as Google Adwords, Hubspot, Microsoft Azure, Quickbooks, Slack, Stripe and Trello. The integrations can be installed quickly and span business functions such as accounting & billing, data tools, e-commerce, ERP, HR and marketing.

With direct experience of the challenges SaaS companies face when operating at scale, the founding team aims to be the ‘utility company’ to the API economy, providing the pipes and infrastructure to help software work together.

Having taken time to develop their system, the company has seen significant growth in the last few years. The team grew by 57% in 2021 and Cyclr secures a large majority of revenue from international clients.

About Cyclr

Cyclr has been developing its platform since 2013, when it was one of the very first to market with an embedded iPaaS solution that now benefits from years of development effort and testing. Cyclr’s solution is comprehensive, scalable and rich in function. It starts from the premise of ‘simplicity first’.

The Cyclr solution enables other software companies (as well as digital agencies and technically literate enterprises) to quickly create, manage and deploy integrations for use by their own end-users and clients, known as ‘embedding’. Cyclr is built from the ground up for embedding and is designed to be simple and intuitive to use and deploy, meaning that integrations can be designed and delivered by commercial teams as well as development teams.

Today Cyclr is a growing company and has enabled the creation of hundreds of apps, saving its customers thousands of hours of wasted human capital. The Cyclr connectivity library continues to grow and the company develops new integration possibilities for customers every day.

Cyclr is based between Brighton and London, with customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

https://cyclr.com/

