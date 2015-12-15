United States Copper Scrap Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2022-2030 – Demand for Recycled Copper in Foundries and Ingot-Making Applications Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “U.S. Copper Scrap Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Wire Rod Mills, Bar Mills, Ingot Makers, Foundries & Other Industries), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The U.S. copper scrap market size is expected to reach USD 900.6 million by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030. Demand for recycled copper in foundries and ingot-making applications is projected to boost the market growth.

Copper scrap finds applications in foundries such as casting plants, bronze products, and gunmetal products. Copper casting parts made from copper alloys and bronze are used in construction, electrical, mining, oil & gas, general, and industrial applications. This segment is projected to grow on account of favorable properties of copper such as corrosion resistance, weathering resistance, low maintenance, recyclability, superior strength, magnetic permeability, electrical conductivity, and ease of fabrication.

With electrification increasing at a rapid pace in the automobile industry, the demand for metals necessary for the transition from ICE vehicles to electric vehicles is projected to rise over the coming years. The share of EVs sales as a proportion of total vehicles has been growing. For instance, EVs sales reached 3.6% of total EV sales, in Q2 2021, as reported by Alternative Fuels Data Center.

The irregular supply of copper scrap is one of the major challenges in the industry and thus restrains the growth of the market. Loss of copper scrap occurs as most of the scrap ends up in landfill sites. The availability of scrap is also adversely impacted by the long-life cycle of copper products. It is tied up for 10 to 20 years in the transportation sector, more than 30 years in construction and infrastructure, and between 10 to 30 years in the industrial machinery & equipment sector, before it becomes available for recycling.

Technology upgrades and investments are required to improve the recycling rate around the world. This involves more machinery & equipment for scrap processing and separation, trucks and vehicles to transport scrap, technological upgrades to handle diverse, complex, and rapidly changing material compositions, and product miniaturization. Thus, these considerable hurdles restrain the growth of the copper market, as copper scrap is not available regularly for optimized production.

Private investments in the scrap sector are growing. For instance, in the U.S. Aurubis AG has targeted investment for three actions: expanding its recycling capacity including e-waste or electronic scrap, upgrading technology to convert complex materials into high-grade scrap, and developing closed loops for customers, which can end the cycle of metal waste. Similar investments have been witnessed to be on the rise in other regions such as Europe and China.

Report Highlights

In terms of application, the brass mills segment is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2030. Brass mills melt and produce alloy materials to further manufacture tubes, sheets, strips, bars, rods, extrusions, forgings, and mechanical wires.

The West U.S. is projected to grow at a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The investments in copper recycling facilities by foreign and local players are projected to benefit the market growth.

The rising demand for EVs is projected to push the demand for copper and thus copper scrap. EVs required 3 to 4 times more copper compared to internal combustion engine vehicles.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2021 (USD Million)

2.2. Segmental Outlook

Chapter 3. U.S. Copper Scrap Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Impact of COVID-19

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.8. Industry Analysis – Porter’s Five Forces

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Copper Scrap Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3. Wire Rod Mills

4.4. Brass Mills

4.5. Ingot Makers

4.6. Foundries and Other Industries

Chapter 5. U.S. Copper Scrap Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

Chapter 6. Competitive Analysis

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Company Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)

6.3. Vendor Landscape

6.3.1. List of Key Suppliers or Traders

6.3.2. List of Prospective Customers

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

Schnitzer Steel Industries

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Alte R Trading

EMR USA Holdings

Ferrous Processing and Trading (FPT)

Kimmel Scrap Iron & Metal Co, Inc.

Omnisource

Scrap Processors

Sims Limited

David J. Joseph Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl2ikj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900