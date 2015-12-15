University of Phoenix Announces Winners of Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2022 Future Phoenix Scholarship

Recipients are National Guard servicemembers from across the country who will receive full-tuition scholarships

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Phoenix and The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) We Care for America Foundation, the charitable arm of EANGUS, are proud to announce the 2022 winners of full-tuition scholarships for a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree program for current enlisted National Guard servicemembers and their immediate family members. This year’s scholarship winners are Kevin Brun, State Command Chief in the Nevada Air National Guard; Richard Ibah, Information Technology Specialist, New Mexico Air National Guard; and Duane VanDeVendel, Human Relations SR Specialist, South Dakota Air National Guard.

“As a university, we consider it an honor and privilege to serve our military affiliated community. We hold the firm belief that our military and veteran students will take their place among leaders who guide the world into a brighter future,” states Eric Ryan, senior director of Military Operations at University of Phoenix and Marine Corps veteran. “These scholarships and the career focused education they offer, represent our investment in that future.”

Brun, who has served in the Nevada Air National Guard for 14 years, plans to pursue a Master of Science in Industrial-Organizational Psychology at the University of Phoenix, and shares that he will be the first in his family to complete a master’s degree.

“This incredible opportunity allows me to make good on a promise to myself to make a living amends to the educational system by being the kind of student they hoped I would be,” Brun states. “It also allows me to make a tangible difference in both my military and civilian workplaces to facilitate the changes we need for the future. These skills are how we build and lead a genuinely inclusive workforce and celebrate the power of a diverse team.”

VanDeVendel has served over 23 years with the South Dakota Air National Guard and plans to pursue a Master of Management at the University of Phoenix. He states, “It is a distinct and humbling honor to receive the gift of education. I thank the University of Phoenix for their support and dedication to military members.”

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“EANGUS is proud to continue our partnership with the University of Phoenix and we extend our congratulations to each of these scholarship recipients,” stated Command Sergeant Major (Ret) Karen Craig, EANGUS President. “We appreciate the University of Phoenix’s ongoing commitment to furthering the educational pursuits of the enlisted men and women of the National Guard and their families.”

Ibah has served with the New Mexico National Guard since 2015 and plans to pursue a Master of Science in Cybersecurity at the University of Phoenix. He shares, “I gratefully accept this selection. I am thankful for the opportunities provided by the National Guard and by this country, and will continue to always pay it forward.”

University of Phoenix is a certified Arizona Veteran Supportive Campus and remains connected to the military community, maintaining relationships with Military Professional Associations to help support those association members and University of Phoenix students.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About EANGUS

The Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS) is the largest enlisted reserve component association with over 48,000 members. Founded in 1970, EANGUS’ mission is to give a voice to enlisted National Guard men and women, their families, and retirees on Capitol Hill. EANGUS is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with state associations or chapters in every state and territory. EANGUS WCFA is a 501(c)(3) organization and the charitable arm of EANGUS. Its emergency relief fund has approved more than 3,000 grants to enlisted personnel or families since 2005. For more information, visit www.eangus.org.

