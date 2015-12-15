USU provides comprehensive IT service management solution for SMS group

Möglingen, June 27, 2022 The SMS group, a leading international provider in the area of metallurgical plant engineering, has opted for the solution provided by USU IT Service Management (ITSM). It is aiming to centralize, manage and further automate IT service processes as part of its group-wide IT reorganization. The solution will replace an SAP-based asset and service system that was developed in-house, covered only sub-areas and no longer met current requirements to which international companies are subject in relation to fully integrated service processes with up-to-date usability.

USU was chosen after a thorough market evaluation by the expert partner responsible, ORBIT, due to the range and depth of functions provided by the modular, scalable USU solution. USU experts were able to professionally implement all use cases as part of a proof of concept. As well as the traditional ITSM modules, the integration of IT financial management and the option to implement the solution for software asset management in the future were particularly important. This guaranteed the level of planning certainty and future reliability required.

The first phase of the project is primarily to implement the asset, configuration management, service request and change management disciplines. At the same time, the software asset management project is to be launched by the end of the year. The expansion phase will begin when the new computer center opens in 2023, and will see the implementation of incident, problem, financial management and self service.

This press release is available on the USU-Website

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

Contact

USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 – 48 67 440

E-Mail: [email protected]

USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 – 48 67 351

E-Mail: [email protected]

Source: RealWire