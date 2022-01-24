Validus Capital Expands Team with Two Seasoned Advisors: Edward McGlasson and Eric Frankel, CFA

Validus Announces new team members, Edward McGlasson as Managing Partner and Eric Frankel, CFA as Managing Director

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Validus Capital announced today that the firm has expanded its team with the addition of two seasoned professionals, Edward T. McGlasson and Eric J. Frankel, CFA.

Validus Capital launched in May 2022 as an independent firm committed to helping successful entrepreneurs and multi-generational families manage the challenges and complexities of wealth through comprehensive advisory, wealth management, private fund platform and bespoke family office services.

“We are a team of skilled, experienced and passionate advisors committed to the financial strength, wellness and confidence of clients,” said John Krambeer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Validus Capital. “Edward’s ability to connect with others and have deep thoughtful relationships is what sets him apart. He channels his intelligence, diligence, and creativity into taking great care of his clients. Further, his track record demonstrates consistent success in the personal and professional paths he has pursued. Finally, his leadership and dedication to his family and friends proves him to be an exceptional partner. Eric has a proven track record analyzing public and private markets with a focus on real estate and he cares about serving clients in a meaningful way, which is aligned with the commitment and service we have to families.”

Mr. McGlasson joins Validus as Managing Partner. He is focused on providing tailored investment management solutions and designing financial strategies for individuals and families who desire a bespoke family office solution for themselves. Prior to joining Validus, he was a Director at Camden Capital. Previously he served roles at J. Derek Lewis & Associates and Green Street. Mr. McGlasson was also a member of PGA Tour Canada and American Development Professional Golf Tours, competing in 120 events worldwide. Before that he was an NCAA All-American in golf as well as the University of Colorado Male-Athlete-of-the-Year.

“Validus has the foundation, purpose and focus to serve and protect the best interest of clients,” said Mr. McGlasson. “John is an infectious leader whose passion drives the team to deliver their highest levels of service and execution for our clients. The platform is designed to continually improve and combines decades of experience and knowledge with dynamic technologies to unlock new possibilities and enhance the experience clients receive.”

Mr. Frankel joins Validus as Managing Director. He is a CFA® charterholder focused on creating financial strategies, conducting investment research and analysis for clients, and identifying new investment opportunities. Prior to joining Validus, he served as Director at Camden Capital and Senior Analyst at Green Street, a leading independent real estate research and data analytics firm. He also spent several years at KTR Capital Partners, a real estate private equity firm that later sold to Prologis. Mr. Frankel has been quoted on many occasions in the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Barron’s, and in industry leading real estate publications. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania with concentrations in Finance and Real Estate.

“Successful clients in today’s environment face unique and evolving challenges – demanding adaptation by wealth management firms,” said Mr. Frankel. “Validus has taken great care to build a model focused on delivering highly personal service, simplifying the process for clients, and delivering a family office experience. This requires a thoughtful approach to investing in the public market while identifying unique, exclusive private market investment opportunities that assist with diversification, cash flow and risk management.”

Messrs. McGlasson and Frankel will be based at the firm’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

About Validus Capital

Validus Capital is an independent SEC-registered investment advisory firm with a team combining decades of experience helping successful entrepreneurs and multi-generational families manage the complexities of wealth through comprehensive advisory, wealth management, private investments and bespoke family office services. For more information, please visit www.validus-cap.com.

