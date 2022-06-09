Valneva to Present on its Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate, Host Symposium at NECTM8

Saint–Herblain (France), June 7, 2022 – Valneva SE (Nasdaq: VALN; Euronext Paris: VLA), a specialty vaccine company, announced today it will present on its single-shot chikungunya vaccine candidate VLA1553 on June 9, 2022 at the 8th Northern European Conference on Travel Medicine (NECTM8) in Rotterdam.

Vera Bürger, Director Clinical Strategy at Valneva, will present an abstract on the clinical development of VLA1553.

In addition, Valneva will host a symposium on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. CEST. The “Technological, demographic and climate changes: increased risk of mosquito-borne diseases” symposium will feature Assistant Prof. Johanna Lindahl, PhD., who will discuss the risk of and protection against mosquito borne-disease using the example of Japanese encephalitis, and Prof. Tomas Jelinek, MD, who will focus on chikungunya as a public health threat.

Valneva, a gold sponsor of NECTM8, will have a display in the exhibit area at booth #8.

For more details on the presentation, symposium and conference registration, please visit the event website: https://mkon.nu/nectm_8.

Presentation Details

Event: 8th Northern European Conference on Travel Medicine (June 8-10, 2022)

Venue: De Doelen International Conference Center Rotterdam

Schouwburgplein 50

Rotterdam, The Netherlands

Presentation Title: Clinical Development of a Live-Attenuated Single-Shot Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. CEST

About Chikungunya

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the chikungunya virus (CHIKV), a Togaviridae virus, transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes. Infection leads to symptomatic disease in 72-92% of humans after four to seven days following the mosquito bite. While mortality with CHIKV is low, morbidity is high. Clinical symptoms include acute onset of fever, debilitating joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, rash and chronic arthralgia. Chikungunya virus often causes sudden large outbreaks with high attack rates, affecting one-third to three-quarters of the population in areas where the virus is circulating. The high-risk areas of infection for travelers are places where chikungunya virus-carrying mosquitos are endemic, including the Americas, parts of Africa, and Southeast Asia, and the virus has spread to more than 100 countries. As of September 2020, there were more than three million reported cases in the Americas1 and the economic impact is considered to be significant. The medical and economic burden is expected to grow as the CHIKV primary mosquito vectors continue to spread geographically. There are no preventive vaccines or effective treatments available and, as such, chikungunya is considered to be a major public health threat.

About VLA1553

VLA1553 is a live-attenuated, single dose investigational vaccine candidate targeting the chikungunya virus, which has spread to over 120 countries. It has been designed by deleting a part of the chikungunya virus genome.

Valneva reported final data from the pivotal Phase 3 trial of VLA1553 in March 20222 and final lot-to-lot consistency results in May 20223.

VLA1553 would expand Valneva’s existing commercial vaccines portfolio and as such, Valneva intends to commercialize this vaccine, if approved, leveraging its existing manufacturing and commercial operations. The global market for vaccines against chikungunya is estimated to exceed $500 million annually by 20324.

To make VLA1553 more accessible to Low and Middle Income Countries (LMIC), Valneva and Instituto Butantan in Brazil signed an agreement in January 2021 for the development, manufacturing and marketing of VLA15535. The collaboration falls within the framework of the agreement signed between CEPI and Valneva in July 20196, which provides funding of up to $23.4 million with support from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.

About Valneva SE

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company focused on the development, production and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company takes a highly specialized and targeted approach to vaccine development and then applies its deep understanding of vaccine science to develop prophylactic vaccines addressing these diseases. Valneva has leveraged its expertise and capabilities both to successfully commercialize two vaccines and to rapidly advance a broad range of vaccine candidates into and through the clinic, including candidates against Lyme disease, the chikungunya virus and COVID-19.

